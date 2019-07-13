Camila Cabello Is Liking Shawn Mendes More & More: She’s Now Happy To Show It Publicly

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are becoming more public with their blossoming romance and not seeming to care who sees their PDA. But they’re not rushing to put a label on their relationship.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were just great friends for so long, which is why they’re being careful with how they’re proceeding with what appears to be a romance. They were photographed in a San Francisco cafe on July 12 with Shawn holding Camilla in his arms as she lovingly rested her head on his chest. The pair also openly held hands while dining, in full view of other patrons. Later over dinner in SF, they sat side by side at the table and they began full on kissing! “Camila and Shawn’s feelings for one another are very, very real. There’s always been an attraction there, but it wasn’t until she was single that they could explore that,” a source close to both tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Having said that, she is very newly single so she’s not in a rush to put a label on anything. They’re having fun right now and enjoying summer together,” our insider continues. Camila and her boyfriend of one year, British dating coach Matthew Hussey, 32, broke up in June. The first sightings of PDA between the “Havana” singer and Shawn came over the Fourth of July weekend in Los Angeles, where the two were inseparable.

“She seems really happy with Shawn and is excited to see where it goes. When they are together, they seem like boyfriend and girlfriend. You can tell they have real chemistry and passion and she is so much happier and lighter than when she was with Matthew,” our source explains.

“Shawn is the nicest guy as well as outgoing and Camila is quiet and more private, so they balance one another well. It seemed at first she wanted to keep this quiet and under raps, but now she’s liking him more and more and is happy to show that,” the insider adds. That much was true during their PDA filled breakfast at Dottie’s True Blue Cafe in San Francisco where a fan snapped the picture of her looking so happy in Shawn’s arms, as well as the video of their cute hand-holding session.

Camila made it clear how in awe of Shawn she is when she attended the 20-year-old’s two sold out shows at LA’s Staples Center on July 5 and 6. On the first night she watched from a skybox and couldn’t help but fangirl over him, posting two Instagram stories videos showing him performing. On the first she wrote “@shawnmendes you couldn’t be more amazing. Wow,” along with a red heart emoji and gushed “You’re unreal. @shawnmendes” on the second one. The next morning the pair were spotted putting on a PDA show over Sunday brunch at Sweet Chick in West Hollywood. Shawn has claimed the two aren’t dating, but they sure are acting like a couple!