Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Snuggle & Hold Hands In San Francisco Restaurant – See PDA Pic & Video

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello sure looked like boyfriend and girlfriend as he held her in his arms in a San Francisco Cafe. She was all smiles and leaning into him.

Shawn Mendes has denied reports that he’s dating Camila Cabello, but their body language sure tells a different story. The pair was photographed at breakfast/lunch nook Dottie’s True Blue Cafe in San Francisco on July 12 and the Shawn had his arms lovingly wrapped around Camila from behind her, pulling her close to the chest. The petite “Havana” singer returned the affection by leaning her head against the 20-year-old’s shoulder and held his hands that were clasped around her. The pair was standing in the doorway of the restaurant talking to what looked to be an employee as the photo was captured by a fan who goes by @Evelyn_xxiii on Instagram. She also got video of the two holding hands at their table over their meal.

It looks like Camila is officially Shawn’s tour groupie as he’s in the Bay Area to play two told out shows. He’ll be appearing at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sat. July 13 and Oakland’s Oracle Arena on Sun. July 14. Since Camila hit up both of his concerts in Los Angeles the previous weekend, it’s likely she’ll be in the audience to cheer Shawn on again.

During his July 6 show at Staples Center, Camila posted two Instagram stories videos where she absolutely gushed over Shawn. In the first she showed him singing behind a piano and wrote @shawnmendes you couldn’t be more amazing. Wow,” along with a sweet red heart emoji. Then she shared another IG stories video of him performing she fangirled and wrote “You’re unreal. @shawnmendes” on it. The following night she joined him onstage where the two performed their duet “Senorita.”

This wouldn’t be the first cozy brunch where “Shamila” put on a PDA show. An eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the twosome sure looked like they were a couple while dining at Sweet Chick in West Hollywood. on July 7. “Camila and Shawn couldn’t keep their hands off each other the whole time they were here,” the insider revealed. “They kept smiling the entire time and just chatting, giggling, and staring at each other. It almost looked like they didn’t notice anyone else in the place, but they were really friendly to all of the staff. Shawn paid the bill and they left after awhile. They just seemed like they were in a great mood all around.”