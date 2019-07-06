Camila Cabello Gushes Over Shawn Mendes Amid Dating Rumors: ‘You Couldn’t Be More Amazing’

Camila Cabello could not get enough of Shawn Mendes during his LA concert on July 5, telling the world that he ‘couldn’t be more amazing,’ fueling more rumors that they’re dating.

Camila Cabello isn’t doing anything to squash the rumors that she and Shawn Mendes are dating. The gorgeous 22-year-old attended his July 5 concert at Staples Center in LA and she couldn’t stop gushing over him. In one Instagram story she panned around at the audience before showing Shawn, 20, onstage behind a piano singing and wrote“@shawnmendes you couldn’t be more amazing. Wow.” Camila made sure to add a red heart emoji to it to show her affection as she fangirled over Shawn.

As if that wasn’t enough, she shared a second IG story at the concert and wrote “You’re unreal. @shawnmendes” on it. She came to his performance dressed to impress in a white silk long-sleeved top and high-waisted, flared denim pants while she wore her signature long brown hair down and wavy.

The two recently collaborated on their second duet “Senorita”, but it appears that their close friendship might have blossomed into something more. Camilla is recently single following the breakup with her boyfriend of one year Matthew Hussey, 32, four weeks ago. On July 3 she and Shawn were spotted arriving at his home in LA holding hands. The pair attended a Fourth of July party the following day and one guest took a pic of Camila cozying up to Shawn from behind while they sat together poolside. If they’re not a couple, they sure looked like one.

Fans have been shipping on Camila and Shawn to get together for a while now. But when her breakup with Matthew happened, she had to tell them to not be hurtful towards him. Without saying his name, she wrote in a June 27 Instagram story, ““If you love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things. You doing that really hurts me, and it’s so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain. There’s a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn’t reflect the values I talk about.”