Rihanna Trolls Her Fans Who Keep Begging For Her New Album: ‘It Was All A Lie’

Rihanna just trolled everyone who’s asking her for new music, and it was so good that even fans are applauding the singer. RiRi, 31, shared an Instagram video on July 11, of a clip from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, which shows Karlie Redd reading the results of a lie detector test. “Guys, it was all a lie,” Redd says in the video, as chaos ensues around her.

The lie that Rihanna is posting about is the fact that she promised her fans, aka The Navy, that they’d be getting new music from her this year, and she has yet to drop any new tracks. So, she decided to playfully poke fun at her loyal followers by insinuating that they’re calling her a liar. “Nobody: ___ Me: Album coming in 2019 Navy in July: ___” Rihanna captioned the video. And, fans actually found the post quite funny.

“I can’t believe I stan a liar….” one fan commented, to which Rihanna responded to with three laughing emojis. “Petty,” another fan joked, adding laughing emojis. And, more fans followed with similar comments, with one noting, “Hey, at least she’s addressing it.” Pharrell teased fans about RiRi’s upcoming music, writing, “They ain’t ready”, which made fans excited. Kevin Hart even added a few laughing emojis to the comments.

Earlier this year, RiRi hinted that new music was on the horizon. In June 2018, the singer shared what her new music would sound like. RiRi told Vogue (as the magazine’s June covergirl) that her forthcoming album will be a reggae-inspired album, influenced by Bob Marley and producer Supa Dups.

Rihanna’s last album, titled Anti, was released in 2016. Since then, she’s been busy building her beauty and fashion empires with her brand, Fenty, which she initially launched in 2017. The Grammy winner launched her Savage x Fenty lingerie line last year, and she recently revealed the Fenty Maison line under LVHM Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.