Rihanna’s New Curvy Fenty Mannequin With A Stomach ‘Pouch’ & ‘Hip Dips’ Thrills Fans – See Pics

Rihanna is being praised by fans for featuring a curvy mannequin with a stomach ‘pouch’ & ‘hip dips,’ at her Fenty pop-up store & Twitter is thanking the star for her size inclusivity.

Rihanna, 31, has always been size-inclusive in all of her fashion ventures, including her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, and her Fenty collection for Puma. However, now that RiRi has her very own fashion label, Fenty, the star has made sure to include women of all sizes in her new company. Rihanna debuted her very first Fenty collection at a pop-up store in New York City on June 18, and while fans were excited to see her new collection, they were even more thrilled when they noticed a curvy mannequin. The curvy mannequin was dressed in a sleeveless neon orange skintight bodycon midi dress, and through the dress you can clearly see that the mannequin has full breasts, a stomach, and wide hips, which delighted many people. While stores usually display their clothes on a size two mannequin with no curves, Rihanna wanted to make sure people realized that anyone can wear her new clothes and that it is completely all-inclusive of size.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the singer, with one user, @Chaantellie, writing, “Here for this mannequin having hip dips and a little pooch.” Another user, @candeliferia, shared, “It’s beautiful and a relief to see. Realistic models and mannequins can only benefit the stores/designers. People can see what they will literally look like in the clothes selling more clothing and lowering returns.” Meanwhile, user @Karemadaniele, wrote, “I was today years old when I seen my first mannequin with hip dips like me! Thank you Fenty.”

The tweets did not stop rolling in, as fans couldn’t control their excitement over finally seeing a mannequin that resembles their body type. “The mannequin has a little tum and hips. Ok ok!! Rihanna gets it,” user @ClassyHippyLife wrote, while user @Sydothekiddo_, tweeted, “I have hip dips and saw it as an imperfection and now a fenty mannequin has them and they look bomb.”

I was today years old when I seen my first mannequin with hip dips like me ! Thank you Fenty. https://t.co/Yztx9JEuHy — karema ✨ (@karemadaniele) June 19, 2019

Rihanna is always ahead of the curve and the fact that her new clothing line is all-inclusive, just proves that her new brand is catered to all different women with various body types.