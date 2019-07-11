Porsha Williams’ Ex Dennis McKinley Points Out How Baby Pilar Looks Like Him

‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams’ daughter Pilar so far is looking more and more like her ex Dennis McKinley by the day. He’s pointing out how she has his eyebrows and dimples in a new pic.

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley aren’t together anymore, but he’s taking advantage of a photo that she posted of their baby daughter Pilar Jhena to point out what traits the three-month-old inherited from him looks-wise. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared an Instagram pic on July 10 of PJ in her car seat, smiling while wearing an adorable pink dress with a matching pink bow on her head while holing a pink stuffed animal. The 38-year-old didn’t seem to be missing Dennis, 42, captioning the pic “Mood: Life is Good💃🏾❤️.”

The following day on July 11, Dennis reposted Porsha’s photo of PJ with arrows pointing out what facial traits she has resembling her papa. “Eyebrows, Dimples Daddy! Everything else Momma ❤️😍🥰 @pilarjhena,” he captioned the pic where he even drew red arrows onto the photo to show off how Pilar inherited her father’s features.

His Instagram fans agreed and thought that PJ’s entire face looked like Dennis and that she didn’t get any of Porsha’s looks. “Nah she’s all daddy!” one user wrote while another told Dennis, “Whole face is yours.” “No ma’am; EVERYTHING DADDY!!!,” one woman wrote white a user named Elaine commented “She’s your twin!! 😍😍😍,” a sentiment echoed by a number of other fans. A user named Dana even wrote “Pleeease she got yo whole everything lol that’s nice you gave Porsha some credit though 😂 #sothoughtful lol.”

Pilar was born on March 22 but sadly Dennis was embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal by mid May. He denied any wrongdoing and the alleged other woman — WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward — claimed to have never met him. On June 19 things boiled over as Porsha quit following him on social media and also stopped wearing her engagement ring from Dennis. Just three days prior she gushed about him on Father’s Day, sharing an IG pic of him holding baby PJ and wrote “Happy 1st Fathers Day Dennis! Pj @pilarjhena is blessed to have such a wonderful dad like you. It’s beautiful to witness the bond you have with our tiny angel.”