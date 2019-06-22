Dennis McKinley Cradles Daughter Pilar As Fans Plead With Him To Win Back Porsha Williams

Dennis McKinley is celebrating his daughter with Porsha Williams turning three-months-old. But with the precious photo, fans are begging him to win back his lady after a reported split over his alleged cheating.

There’s nothing so precious like the love between a father and daughter. Dennis McKinley took to Instagram on June 22 to share an adorable photo holding his little girl Pilar Jhena by Porsha Williams to celebrate her turning three months old to the day. She’s seen sleeping on her daddy’s shoulder looking so content and loved. He captioned the pic “3MONTHS old 3/22/19 @pilarjhena ❤️🙏🏾” but fans in the comments were more interested in telling him to win back Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha after reports the two had split over his alleged cheating and that they were no longer engaged.

“You’re a good Man. If you love Porsha. Call her and work it out. And pray for guidance from the Lord,” one user wrote in the comments while another fan told him “Yes Dennis fix things with her mommy.” “Hope you didn’t cheat on her mum, such an adorable baby,” a British fan told him as another fan wrote “Family 1st, @porsha4real is a jewel, one of a kind, who deserves your love, loyalty and respect.”

Dennis also wished Posha a happy 38th birthday, as it also fell on June 22. But it was clear he was not with her as he had to use a throwback Instagram pic from her birthday last year in happier times, where she was seated on a private jet, smiling with a bouquet of red roses in her hand from her 42-year-old fiance. He didn’t exactly gush in his caption, writing “Happy 38! ❤️🙏🏾 tbt 6/22/2018″ to the mother of his child. Porsha’s not going to see it, as she’s unfollowed Dennis after reports he cheated on her.

Porsha and Dennis reportedly split amidst rumors that he was caught cheating on her with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. The allegations surfaced back in May and he denied them at the time. Sincerely even claimed that she’d “never met” Dennis. But on June 20 the breakup story came out and Porsha seemed to confirm something was up, sharing a cryptic Instagram post that read “Dear God, I made it out of bed this morning….Thank you so much.” She also went on a recent mini-vacation with PJ, her mom and her sister and in Instagram pics, fans noticed her engagement ring from Dennis was missing from her finger.