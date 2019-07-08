See Pic
Megan Fox Holds Hands With Adorable Sons, 6 & 5, During Sweet Family Outing

Megan Fox with sons Noah & Bodhi
BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox was seen eloquently balancing hotness with momness while wearing patriotic star spangled jeans in Los Angeles. Megan enjoyed sushi with two of her kids at Sugarfish in LA. Pictured: Megan Fox, Kids BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Megan Fox had the cutest sushi date with sons Noah, 6, and Bodhi, 5, on July 7! The actress looked stylish in a pair of blue capris as she held hands with her kids while leaving Sugarfish in LA.

Megan Fox had the most adorable lunch dates on Sunday! The actress, 33, held hands with sons Noah Shannon, 6, and Bodhi Ransom, 5, as they were photographed leaving LA’s sushi hotspot, Sugarfish. Megan and her little ones let their hair down for the outing, as seen (below) in a photo of them walking down a set of stairs.

The Jennifer’s Body star wore navy blue capri pants with white stars throughout and a plain white t-shirt. She paired her look with a multi-colored, cross body bag and a straw hat with the top cut out. Noah and Bodhi were both dressed casually in t-shirts, sweats and sneakers, as they held onto their movie star mom’s hands.

Megan’s youngest child, Journey River, 2, and husband Brian Austin Green, 45, were not present during the family outing. Meanwhile, Brian is busy filming FOX’s upcoming reboot of Beverly Hills 90210. Shannen Doherty posted behind-the-scenes photos to her Instagram of her with fellow BH90210 alumni — Brian, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, and Christine Elise — hanging out by the trailers on the set for FOX’s upcoming limited series. “Band photos #bh90210,” Shannen captioned the pics on July 7.

Megan Fox with sons Bodhi & Noah

Megan Fox holds hands with sons, Bodhi (LEFT) and Noah (RIGHT) as they leave Sugarfish in LA on Sunday, July 7, 2019. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

“I have known these folks for 28 years. Crazy. And #awesome!!!” Christine wrote in a comment under the photo. “Thanks for the photo, @theshando !!! #bh90210 @bh90210 #davidsilver #brandonwalsh #emilyvalentine #brendawalsh #stevesanders #andreazuckerman @arent_you_that_guy @jason_priestley @ianziering @gabriellecarteris #beverlyhills90210 #90210 #nightshoot #nightshoots #bts,” she continued.

Back in May, Brian also took to Instagram to share photos from the set. He shared a snap of the outside of the Peach Pit, the show’s well known hangout, writing, “Pretty f-n nostalgic :)).” He also noted that the cast began shooting the new series on May 27.

BH90210 is also bringing back co-stars, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling. The six episode series hits TV screens on August 7.