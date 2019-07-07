Jenelle Evans Flaunts Her Bikini Beach Body 4 Days After Getting Custody Of Her Kids Back

Now that Jenelle Evans has regained custody of her kids, she’s celebrating with a relaxing trip to the beach. She flaunted her bikini body in a series of sexy snaps.

Fighting to get custody of her kids back was really stressful for former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans. So four days after claiming victory she treated herself to some rest and relaxation at a beach in North Carolina. The 27-year-old showed off her bikini body after having three children, rocking her curves in a series of two Instagram pics on July 7. In the first she’s seen from the front holding a pink plastic drinking cup and showing off the front of her cute patterned two piece that displayed her tummy tattoos.

But then Jenelle decided to get racy in the second, turning around to show the backside featured a high thong that exposed her bare butt cheeks. “#BeachDays 💓🏝” she captioned the pic even though some of her fans didn’t think it was an actual thong bikini and she just pulled up the bottoms to make it look that way. “I don’t even think that’s a thong bikini… pretty sure you just gave yourself a wedgie,” a user named Jenna wrote.

Others gave Jenelle grief for needing a getaway so quickly after regaining custody. “3 days back with kids. She needs a break already lmaooo,” one person laughed while another wrote “Have the kids for a day then sent them off somewhere.” While one fan loved Jenelle’s current figure, writing “All curvy and thick nice to see!!” sadly there were body shamers who wrote less than kind comments about how she looked in her bikini. One person found it so painful to read he begged Jenelle to disable her comments.

Fortunately there were fans who stood up for Jenelle’s pics. “Wow ladies (& gentleman, mostly ladies) she may not be the best person but damn weight shaming is a little low even of you insta-bullies. Smdh I’m glad we have a bunch of super model perfect people on here,” one user wrote while a woman named Stephanee said “Some people honestly have nothing better to do then to sit behind a screen and bash other people. Women should lift other women up, not tear them down. Over posting a photo by herself 🙄 what a sad world we live in.”

On July 3, judge in her custody trial ordered that Jenelle’s daughter Ensley, 2, and son Kaiser, 4, be returned to her home after seven weeks away. CPS had been investigating if the household she shares with husband David Eason, 31, was a safe place for the kids after David shot and killed Jenelle’s French bulldog Nugget on April 30 after it allegedly nipped at Ensley. That launched an investigation by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus County Animal Control into allegations of animal cruelty, which then led to the custody drama. Jenelle tweeted out “Crying in tears of joy. 😭😭😭” on Wednesday after getting the news that her kids would be returning home.