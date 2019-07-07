Cardi B took to Instagram on July 6 to post a funny and cute now-deleted video of her 11-month-old daughter Kulture wearing her purple wig and dancing for the camera.

Cardi B, 26, took to Instagram to let her fans know she was missing her 11-month-old daughter Kulture by posting a hilarious video of the tot being absolutely adorable for the camera! In the clip, the proud mother sang to her baby girl, who was wearing her mom’s long purple wig and hamming it up by smiling, singing along and dancing. “I miss my baby,” Cardi captioned the video, which she later deleted.

Cardi’s video of Kulture wearing her wig was posted after she made headlines for tossing her own wig in the crowd during her show at the Wireless Festival in London on July 5. After the memorable moment, Cardi took to Instagram to post a clip of the wig tossing and captioned it, “I GOT CARRIED AWAY…….I want my wig back:/ Dm me .” Her funny post led to various fun-loving comments from fans and celebs, including Taraji P. Henson. “It be like that sometimes huh man,” the actress wrote.

Cardi is known for wearing wigs whenever she can, leading to various eye-catching looks in all her appearances. From a rainbow-colored wig to a light gray wig, this lady sure knows how to work it! The mother of one will often match her wigs with her wardrobe, giving off a perfect combo of splashing color and style. Whether she’s showing off the hair pieces in music videos or on stage, they definitely always look fantastic and chic and it’s great to see her passing down that tradition to little Kulture!

Princesss Kulture Playing In Mama Bardi Wigs ❤️😂 as she sing her new single eat eat out on All Streaming Platforms- @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/5negrzJFKr — 🅱️artier 🎩🤟🏾👌🏽 (@IAmBartier) July 7, 2019

Cardi’s shared cute times with Kulture, who she shares with husband Offset, 27, a lot over the past few months and we can’t wait to see more. Now that she’s almost one-year-old she sure to have even more memorable and funny moments in the future!