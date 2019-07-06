Hollywood Life

Emily Ratajkowski Looks Fit In Ab-Baring Crop Top & Tight Bike Shorts While Walking Dog – Pics

Splash News
Emily Ratajkowski Levi's Brunch, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, Indian Wells, USA - 13 Apr 2019
Emily Ratajkowski really knows how to crush it in athleisure wear. She donned a light blue crop top and matching bike shorts while showing off her killer abs in New York.

For someone who’s admitted they don’t like exercising much, Emily Ratajkowski sure has a hot body. The 28-year-old joined husband Sebastian Bear-McClard as they walked their dog through the streets of New York and her figure looks as fit as ever. She wore an athleisure ensemble on July 6, with a sports-bra like crop top that showed off her famous abs. The model paired it with matching light blue bike shorts that showcased her long, toned legs and she made sure to wear a comfy pair of white trainers for their walk.

The couple’s dog Colombo sure has grown up fast as he was just a cute little puppy in May and now he’s all the way up to her knee level. Em and Sebastian both held cups of coffee in their hands for their leisurely dog walking trek. The model has admitted that she’s not a fan of traditional exercise and prefers to get it in natural ways so she got her fitness on by keeping up with Colombo.

“I am not a big gym person,” Emily told Instyle in 2017. “I really like being outside and doing yoga, so I do a lot of hiking in L.A. and I have a yoga studio really close to my house that I go to like once a week.” Man, we want to know how you can get such tight abs from hiking and dog walking because her tummy is so darn firm and flat.

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski steps out NYC with her dog while wearing a crop top and matching bike shorts on July 6, 2019.
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski walks her dog Colombo in New York City on July 6, 2019.

Emily just returned from a European trip where she managed to mix business with pleasure. She sat in the front row at the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s Show during Paris Fashion Week on June 24. After that she attended a  Kerastase hair event in Port Debilly, Paris on June 26 where she wore a stunning white tweed Jacquemus Spring 2019 mini dress. Then it was bikini time as she donned an orange two piece and shared the pic on Instagram on June 30.