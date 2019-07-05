Jenelle Evans’ Frantic 911 Call: Listen To ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Calling Police On Her Mom

Just before regaining custody of her kids, Jenelle Evans called the police and demanded they check on her children after she heard ‘screaming and yelling’ coming from inside her mom’s house.

Jenelle Evans called to have a welfare check done on two of her children — Jace Evans, 9, and Ensley Eason, 2 — just before regaining custody of Ensley earlier this week. In a frantic 911 call obtained by HollywoodLife, the former Teen Mom 2 star can be heard calling the police and telling them that while two of her kids were in her mom, Barbara Evans‘, care, she heard “screaming and yelling in the background”. As you can hear in the audio clip above, Jenelle says, “My mother right now is taking care of my two children. And she just called me, and I’m just trying to call and check on my kids, and I hear a lot of screaming and yelling in the background.”

“I don’t know what’s being said,” Jenelle further says in the 911 recording. “[My mom]’s screaming and yelling and carrying on about the kids, saying that my son is hitting my daughter. And now she refuses to answer the phone, so I would just a welfare check done, if that’s possible.” It’s not clear what happened after the 911 call, or if the “screaming and yelling” actually happened, but what we do know is that Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, regained custody of their children on Wednesday, July 3, seven weeks after losing them.

It was on May 17 — just a couple weeks after David confessed to killing Jenelle’s dog with a shotgun — that CPS removed Ensley from Jenelle’s home and put the toddler in Barbara Evans’ care. Child Protective Services also removed Jenelle’s son Kaiser, 5, a few days prior to that, and placed him with his father, Nathan Griffith. Since then, Jenelle and David had been fighting to regain custody, and their efforts eventually paid off since the judge dismissed the case on July 3.

In addition to Ensley, Jace, and Kaiser, David has two other children from previous relationships. David has a son, 5-year-old Kaden, and daughter, 11-year-old Maryssa. Barbara has had custody of Jace since he was a baby, so he’ll remain in her care for now.