Halsey Stuns In Black Leather Corset While Performing At MTV MIAW While Wearing A Blue Wig

Halsey brought out her wild side on stage at the MTV Millennial Awards in Brazil, where she rocked a corset-style bodysuit that had no shortage of metal spikes.

Hot Topic walked so Halsey could run. The 24-year-old pop star has been embracing her punk rock side as of late, which was especially evident on stage at the MTV Millennial Awards (MIAW) in San Paulo, Brazil on July 3. Halsey commanded the mic in a black leather bodysuit that mimicked a bustier-style corset, complete with a spiky waist harness and matching arm straps. Throw on black boots, a vibrant blue wig and a generous amount of tattoos, and you get music’s second coming of a pop punk princess after Avril Lavigne. The “Without Me” singer was even armed with a legion of PVC-clad backup dancers, making Halsey’s stage time even more of a power move.

For the red carpet portion of the night, Halsey stepped out in another grunge-friendly piece: a sheer mesh green dress from ALYX. The dress’s black sunflower motifs were an unexpected and sweet touch, which matched her black high-rise bikini underneath. A set of dangerously pointy acrylic nails made the outfit even more extreme, but Halsey had her claws removed before her performance.

Halsey has been pulling off one edgy look after another recently, as she donned a black leather costume (much like her MTV MIAW outfit) in the music video for “Nightmare,” which is the lead single of her upcoming album. She could’ve even been mistaken for the queen of rock ‘n’ roll, Joan Jett, 60, after stepping out in shaggy black hair and bright blue PVC pants in London on June 5. It also helps that Halsey has someone to twin with — her boyfriend and British rock musician Yungblood, 21, who also has a soft spot for black threads and chains.

We can’t wait for Halsey to make more powerful fashion statements as she rolls out more singles! The singer confirmed that her third studio album will be released some time in 2019.