Ben Affleck was in the holiday spirit as he celebrated the Fourth of July with kids Seraphina and Samuel. You couldn’t wipe the smiles off their faces!

Ben Affleck enjoyed another day of fun in the sun with his kids, this time celebrating the Fourth of July together. The Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice actor, 46, took his daughter, Seraphina Affleck, and son, Samuel Affleck, to the annual Independence Day parade in Los Angeles to grab some snacks, hang out with friends, and cuddle up to some very cute dogs. Ben’s oldest child, 13-year-old Violet Affleck, appears to not have attended the event with her siblings. Ben wore a red, white, and blue plaid button down shirt as he marched along with his golden retriever, who was wearing an American flag bandana. The family’s other, scruffy dog was wearing one, too. Aww!

Seraphina, 10, looked super cool in rainbow stripes while rocking red, white, and blue beads around her neck, and a bandana in her hair to match her doggos. Samuel, 7, didn’t dress up for the holiday, but displayed some state pride by wearing a California tee. Everyone looked like they were having a blast while eating cotton candy together. And Seraphina looked to have a friend along with her who was wearing a star-spangled headband and carrying a tiny Yorkie. But the cutest part of this outing was just how happy Ben looked while doting on his kids. He played superhero on screen, and he’s a super dad in real life. See two pics of their Fourth of July festivities below.

Also absent from the Fourth of July festivities was Ben’s ex-wife, and the mother of his kids, Jennifer Garner. Ben and Jen nailed co-parenting after divorce, and though they’re no longer together as husband and wife, they spend plenty of time together as parents to their three kiddos. In fact, they spend almost every Sunday going to church together in LA as a family.

They don’t just go to church together. Ben and Jen were recently seen cheering on Samuel during a Little League game. They sat together with their daughters, as a family, and looked like they were having a great time!