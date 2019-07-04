It’s that time! The 4th of July is here and the likes of Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and more are celebrating the holiday in a big way overseas and on the beach.

Happy birthday, America! As the 4th of July kicks off, some of our favorite celebrities are celebrating the joyous holiday. From Chrissy Teigen, 33, and her husband, John Legend, 40, knew how to celebrate the holiday RIGHT. The pair jet set off to Capri, Italy, with their kids, Luna, 3, and Miles, 1, for a family vacation a few days before Independence Day. On the Fourth of July, the family was spotted out in Portovenere, Italy. Chrissy looked gorgeous in a one-piece swimsuit with a red and white floral cover-up as she pushed around little Miles. John adorably carried Luna on his shoulders. Luna was in the patriotic spirit holding red and blue balloons.

The celebs were out in full force on Independence Day. Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, 28, was spotted having an absolute ball on the beach. Farrah had some fun in the sun while wearing a tiny tiger-striped bikini on July 4th. She frolicked on the Malibu beach and showed off her incredible curves.

Mark Ruffalo, 51, also took some time to celebrate the holiday by tweeting out a hilarious GIF of his Avengers co-star Chris Evans, 38. July 4 also happens to be Captain America’s birthday. Katy Perry, 34, paid homage to her song “Firework” by tweeting out on Independence Day, “bb ur a firewerk.”

Kristin Cavallari, 32, spent part of her holiday firing up the grill in patriotic overalls. She posted a photo on her Instagram with her two dogs and wrote, “How we 4th.” Lil Nas X, 20, celebrated Independence Day in London. While wearing an American flag shirt, he rode a mechanical pony in the streets and post a video on his Instagram page. Happy Fourth of July to all the celebrities out there!