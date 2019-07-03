Chrissy Teigen Risks Wardrobe Malfunction In Very Deep Plunging One-Piece Bathing Suit

While Chrissy Teigen sailed the waters of Portofino with husband John Legend and their two adorable children, her perfect vacation day was almost interrupted by a wardrobe faux pas!

Insert a witty Chrissy Teigen tweet here, because the Lip Synce Battle host almost experienced a wardrobe malfunction while yachting in Portofino, Italy on July 2. Chrissy rocked a burnt orange one-piece swimsuit for the luxurious boat ride, but the bathing suit’s deep V-cut put her at risk of an accidental slip while checking her phone. But the swimsuit stayed put, Chrissy looked fabulous, and she enjoyed the rest of her summer day with husband John Legend, 40, and their two kids Luna, 3, and Miles, 1!

Chances of a wardrobe malfunction also decreased thanks to a jacuzzi built on the boat, meaning Chrissy wouldn’t need to navigate the ocean current (not that Portofino’s waters are akin to Jaws, but we digress). Chrissy, John and Miles all enjoyed a dip in the hot tub instead! But the parents’ infant still has a job to do despite vacationing with his family — well, not really. Chrissy adorably joked that John’s little doppelgänger will be the one “replying” to her emails for the next seven days, as seen in an Instagram post of Miles smiling while playing on his mom’s laptop.

Chrissy wore a different orange swimsuit while filming an Instagram Story video with her and John’s daughter, Luna, as they rode on the yacht. John joined his wife in rocking bright colors after yet another outfit change, and the parents were photographed matching in canary yellow outfits while taking a stroll through the pastel streets of Portofino with Luna on Tuesday. Celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin, 39, has also tagged along for the getaway, as she made a cameo on Chrissy’s IG Story while styling the Cravings cookbook author’s hair (she matched in a yellow dress as well).

Chrissy revealed her vacation motto on her Instagram Story: “Back on vacation! Never not working.” Well, the hard-working star is being humble, but she did just embark on a family vacation to France in June 2019!