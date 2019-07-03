Jordyn Woods Feels ‘Completely Disrespected’ By Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Fat’ Diss On ‘KUWTK’

Jordyn Woods ‘feels terrible’ for kissing Tristan Thompson behind Khloe Kardashian’s back, but she also feels it was ‘a low blow’ for Khloe to refer to her as ‘fat’ during the season finale of ‘KUWTK’.

“Jordyn [Woods] felt completely disrespected by Khloe [Kardashian]‘s comment on KUWTK,” a source close to Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, in reference to Khloe calling Jordyn a “fat f***ing a**hole” during the June 30 season finale. “Even if the comment was taken out of context, it was still incredibly hurtful to hear Khloe refer to her in that way. Jordyn has enough to deal with, as she’s struggled with body image issues her whole life and has worked really hard on losing weight, working out, and maintaining a great figure. Jordyn feels terrible for everything that went down, but she feels it was a low blow to shame another woman on her body.”

A second source close to Jordyn adds, “Jordyn is keeping her head up through this. It hurt to hear [Khloe’s comment], and to see the headlines everywhere is hard. But she’s not going to let it tear her down. She has so many good things going on, she is booked and busy. And she’s also faced real pain and suffering. Losing her dad so suddenly — that was real pain. The kind that puts everything else in perspective. It still hurts, but Jordyn knows that this kind of stuff is meaningless at the end of the day and not worth her energy.”

And let’s face it — Jordyn understands that Khloe was and still is in a lot of pain, following her brief hookup with Tristan Thompson in Feb. Khloe was cheated on, so her anger came as no surprise to Jordyn. “Jordyn isn’t exactly surprised that Khloe said what she said because what happened hurt everyone involved. As much Jordyn is trying to move forward from her mistake, she does hate getting pulled back in time and time again. She knows she made the bed she is lying in, but she really hopes that everyone can move forward and not focus on attacking each other. Jordyn is hoping to get back to a place where things are civil and that will take time, but that is her outlook when it comes to the girls in the Kardashian family,” a third source close to the situation tells us.

Since the episode has aired, Jordyn is choosing to “smile” because “life’s tooo short”.

HollywoodLife reached out to Jordyn’s rep for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.