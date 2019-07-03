Newlywed life is treating Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt quite well! The pair look so in love in new photos taken of them soaking up the sun on their Hawaiian honeymoon.

Chris Pratt, 40, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, definitely have that newlywed glow! New photos, obtained by TMZ, have surfaced of the lovebirds enjoying their recent honeymoon in Hawaii, and they have huge smiles on their faces while goofing around in the water. In the pics, Chris is holding Katherine in his arms while they play in the water, seemingly keeping their distance from other vacationers. The two can’t seem to keep their hands off each other, and definitely appear to be enjoying their new life as husband and wife.

Katherine and Chris tied the knot in Montecito on June 8, but waited a little while before embarking on their post-wedding vacation. The honeymoon wasn’t all fun and games, though. In fact, Chris recently shared a shirtless photo on Instagram with his underwear pulled down to reveal how bad of a sunburn he got while soaking up the sun in Hawaii! Luckily, it didn’t seem to bother him too much, as he was able to joke about it on social media.

The relationship between Chris and Katherine has been a bit of a whirlwind, as they only first began dating in June 2018, a year before their wedding. The romance came just months after Chris finalized his 2017 divorce from Anna Faris. Chris and Katherine were engaged in Jan. 2019, and their wedding was just six months after that.

Chris already has a son, Jack, 6, with Anna, but as HollywoodLife has previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, he’s excited to start a family with Katherine in the future. “They are both excited to get to that part of their relationship,” our source revealed. “It will be very special.”