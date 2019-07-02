Willow Smith: Why She Will Still Hang Out With Both Jordyn Woods & Kardashian Sisters

Willow Smith has been a longtime friend of Jordyn Woods and the KarJenner sisters and she doesn’t feel she needs to choose sides despite the headline-making cheating scandal that happened earlier this year.

It would be easy for Willow Smith, 18, who has been a friend of Jordyn Woods, 21, and the KarJenners, including Kylie Jenner, 21, for many years, to get mixed up in the drama that’s happened ever since Jordyn and Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal in Feb., but she’s choosing to go the higher route. “Number one, Willow doesn’t do drama so she has stayed way far out of the entire situation,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She loves Jordyn but she’s not interested in taking sides and she never did. Plus Kylie and Jordyn have both made it clear to all of their mutual friends that no one has to pick sides. Many of Kylie’s close friends still talk to Jordyn and they have her blessing and it’s the same the other way around.”

Willow’s decision on the situation is understandable considering she cares for both families. She was recently seen with Kylie’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, outside the Erewhon organic food market in Los Angeles, CA on June 30. The two embraced in a tight hug after running into each other, proving that everything’s all good between them.

Willow and Kourtney’s friendly appearance together comes four months after Jordyn appeared on Willow’s mother, Jada Pinkett Smith‘s talk show Red Table Talk, to open up about her side of the story in the cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian‘s ex. Jordyn has known the Smith family since she was born due to the fact that her late father, John Smith, worked as a sound engineer on Willow’s dad Will Smith‘s former sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She’s so close to Will that she even refers to him as “Uncle” and because of that, she developed a close friendship with Willow and his other kids as well.

The cheating scandal has played out on the recent episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Although the situation was very dramatic, it seems most of those involved have moved on and that includes Jordyn and Kylie, who don’t seem to have a close friendship anymore. Still, it’s good to know Willow doesn’t have any bad blood with either of them and that she’ll continue showing light and positivity to both families.