Khloe Kardashian ‘Relieved’ After Reliving Jordyn/Tristan Betrayal On ‘KUWTK’: ‘It Was Cathartic’

Khloe Kardashian is happy that the scandal between her ex Tristan Thompson and former friend Jordyn Woods is airing on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ and feels she’s able to finally move on from it all.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, got to see one of the toughest situations she’s ever had to go through air on national television over the past few weeks and it turns out she’s thankful for it. The mother of one-year-old True, made headlines earlier this year when her now ex Tristan Thompson, 28, and former family friend Jordyn Woods, 21, were involved in a cheating scandal and the whole thing just played out on the most recent episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“As hard as it was for Khloe to relive that whole ordeal on last night’s KUWTK, she’s feeling so relieved that it finally aired and she can now put it all behind her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Khloe almost feels as though she’s been living in limbo, knowing that episode might trigger feelings she’s worked so hard on moving past. But it was surprisingly cathartic for her and it definitely helped being surrounded by family and friends. Khloe feels like a new chapter in her life has begun and she’s feeling really happy and optimistic about what the future holds for her.”

The episode the source is referring to was certainly intense. It showed Khloe’s emotional distress after finding out that Tristan and Jordyn kissed and how her family members, including Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Kim Kardashian, 38, helped her get through the difficult time. The situation also caused Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner, 21, who was best friends with Jordyn, some distress as was spotlighted in the latest episode. A previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us that despite all that’s happened, Khloe is feeling “stronger than ever before” and wants to give her daughter True only positive energy now and in the future.