Teresa Giudice Throws Daughter Gia, 18, Huge Graduation Party Amid Joe’s Deportation Drama

Teresa Giudice threw her 18-year-old daughter Gia a massive bash at her New Jersey home on June 28 to celebrate her high school graduation and admission to Rutgers University.

Teresa Giudice, 47, is one proud mama! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s eldest daughter Gia Giudice, 18, who she had with her husband Joe Giudice, 47, graduated high school this month and Teresa couldn’t help but throw her an incredible party that she shared through pics and videos on Instagram. The bash, which was held on June 28, seemed to also be a celebration for Gia’s admission into Rutgers University, where she plans on attending in the fall. In addition to decorations in Rutgers’ colors, which are red, white and black, Teresa had a glorious Rutgers themed cake for her daughter that was topped with a graduation cap.

Teresa took to her Instagram story to share various pics and videos from the eventful day, which took place in her backyard area near her recently renovated pool, and and it definitely seemed like a party! The reality beauty also took the time to happily pose with the graduate in front of the delicious-looking cake. The entrance of the bash included a big arch of red, white and black balloons and everyone was all smiles in the memorable snapshots from the day.

There were various familiar faces at Gia’s party, including her Uncle Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga. Most notably missing from Gia’s party, though, was her dad Joe, who has been making headlines for being in the custody of ICE since Mar. as he awaits possible deportation back to his home country of Italy. Teresa and their daughters, including Gia, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, visited Joe last month to celebrate his 47th birthday.

In addition to pics and videos from Gia’s high school graduation party, Teresa showed off pics on Gia’s actual graduation day on June 20. In one pic, Gia can be seen flaunting her white gown while holding up and posing with her red cap that was bedazzled with the words “RU Ready 23”, referring to her becoming Rutgers University’s graduation class of 2023 in four years.