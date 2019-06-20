‘RHONJ’s Gia Giudice, 18, Looks All Grown Up Graduating From High School

Cue ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ — Gia Giudice is a high school graduate! Teresa revealed her eldest daughter’s adorable graduation cap, which Gia bedazzled with the initials of her future alma mater.

“RU Ready” — that’s what Gia Giudice’s bedazzled graduation cap read, which The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s young star got to toss at her high school graduation on June 20! The “RU” is a clever play on Gia’s next alma mater, Rutgers University in New Jersey, where she’ll be joining the Class of 2023. It was a busy day for Teresa Giudice’s 18-year-old daughter, as she gathered with classmates outside her mansion to snap memories in their caps and gowns. Gia paired her white satin robe with a summery white mini dress, nude heels and a dainty gold choker. Her makeup artist, Priscilla Distasio, broke down Gia’s makeup look below!

The graduation party later moved into Gia’s high school gymnasium, where Teresa did her proud mom duties and filmed the ceremony for her Instagram Story. The party eventually moved outside, where two fellow high school graduates celebrated their newfound freedom by puffing on a cigar. Audriana, 10, also tried out her older sister’s graduation cap.

Just yesterday, on June 19, the family was celebrating Gabriella’s 8th grade graduation. Teresa’s 15-year-old daughter shared the same graduation day as Melissa Gorga’s daughter, Antonia, and so the family turned the occasion into a massive feast that included pizza, pasta, chocolate desserts and more that Teresa happily snapped for her Instagram Story. Sadly, Joe Giudice, 47, missed out on both of his daughters’ graduations, as he is currently being held in custody of ICE while fighting a deportation order to his native Italy. Teresa already feared this would happen. “If [Joe] gets deported, he’ll never be able to go to [his daughters’] graduation, celebrate their birthdays – anything,” the mother of four told Bravo Insider, as seen in a clip that surfaced on June 19. “The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through. They should have their daddy here.”

Gia is all grown up! It was practically yesterday (well, at the end of May) when the eldest Giudice daughter attended prom with Dolores and Frank Catania Sr.’s dashing son, Frankie, 20.