Porsha Williams’ Baby Girl Pilar Rests Her Precious Head On Mom’s Chest In Sweet New Pic

Porsha Williams ‘can’t get enough’ of Pilar Jhena’s love! The infant took a nap right on her mom, six days after Porsha had a ‘great time’ on her birthday despite her and Dennis McKinley’s reported split.

It was nap time for Pilar Jhena again! Porsha Williams, 38, loves sharing sleepy photos of her three-month-old baby girl, and this time, the infant used her mom as a pillow. In a June 28 Instagram post, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star made fans’ hearts melt once again by sharing a photo of Pilar snoozing against her mom. Making the sweet moment even more adorable was the gigantic flower sprouting off Pilar’s head, thanks to a cute headband. “I can’t get enough of your love PJ ❤️,” the new mother wrote, tagging her baby’s Instagram page (it’s on the fast track to 200,000 followers now).

Fans gushed over the baby’s cuteness, but also poked fun at her endearing drowsiness. “This baby gone get her sleep no matter where it is 🤣🤣🤣,” one follower teased in Porsha’s comments section, while another fan wrote, “PJ is definitely going to get her sleep on 😂she a cutie 🤗💕.” It’s true — on June 26, Porsha shared another adorable photo of her “Hot Pocket,” which was actually Pilar swaddled in a papoose-like onesie!

While Porsha had a relaxing Friday with her daughter, she enjoyed “dancing, laughing and having a great time” with her close friends and sister, Laura, for her 38th birthday on June 22, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Yes, despite all the drama surrounding reports that Porsha and Pilar’s father, Dennis McKinley, allegedly called off their engagement. “Porsha enjoyed her birthday as much as possible despite everything going on in her personal life with Dennis,” the insider told us. Before the Bravo star went out dancing with friends, the source told us she “spent most of the day at home where she filmed some confessionals for RHOA and had some of her closest friends around her” and “PJ was there for a bit, too.”

News of Porsha and Dennis’ reported split broke on June 20, closely following rumors that Dennis had cheated with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. Both denied these allegations, and Sincerely even wrote in a statement that she “never met” the father of Porsha’s child before! Porsha and Dennis’ wedding was originally set for New Year’s Eve 2019, but neither party has confirmed the breakup news.