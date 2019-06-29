After her dramatic breakup with Mod Sun, Bella Thorne has found happiness again with Italian pop star Benjamin Mascolo. She donned a bikini and gave him a smooch in new vacation pics.

Bella Thorne‘s been through a lot in 2019, including dramatic breakups with girlfriend Tana Mongeau, boyfriend Mod Sun and then had a nude photo hacking scandal. But she’s putting all of that in the past with her hot new boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo. The two jetted off to his native Italy and went on a boating trip on June 29. The 21-year-old posted two photos to her iInstagram where she’s looking all kinds of sexy in a tiny blue patterned string bikini. She accessorized with numerous chunky necklaces including a crucifix pendant, watches on both her wrists and dangling earrings.

In the first photo she’s seen smiling on the 26-year-old Italian pop star’s lap as he sweetly plants a kiss on her shoulder while holding onto her bare thighs with his tattooed hands. Bella looks absolutely over the moon at the affection she’s getting from one half of the musical duo Benji & Fede. In a second photo they lean in and give each other a kiss. As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, source close to Bella tells us that he’s “very sweet to her.” She captioned the pics “I’m very happy w you 💙.”

“Bella is in Italy, she went to be with Ben, they’re crazy about each other,” says our source. “They had to be apart the past couple of weeks but they’re in constant contact, he FaceTimes her at least once a day but usually more. He’s been sending her lots of flowers, he’s a very romantic guy, very sweet to Bella. And she thinks he’s so gorgeous. Who knows if this will last but right now it’s very full on, she’s only got eyes for him.” A sexy boyfriend and a vacation to Italy, what more could a girl ask for!

Fans are loving this new coupling with one writing in the comments “Both of u are hot aff cmon👏😍.” A woman named Victoria declared “He’s sexy AF WOW.” Another fan told Bella “i’m so happy for u❤️.”