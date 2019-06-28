Jaden Smith Looks Unrecognizable With Bleached Eyebrows & Diamond Grillz – Makeover Pics

Jaden Smith looked unrecognizable at the Louis Vuitton X cocktail party in LA on June 27, when he rocked bleached eyebrows, a new hot pink shaved hairstyle & diamond grillz.

Jaden Smith, 20, is known for always switching up his look and experimenting with new hairstyles and trends, so we weren’t totally surprised when he showed up to the Louis Vuitton X cocktail party in Beverly Hills on June 27, looking totally different. Jaden switched up his look for the occasion when he arrived with newly dyed hot pink hair, with one side completely shaved off. The most shocking part of his look, though, were definitely his eyebrows, which were bleached, making it seem like he had no eyebrows at all. Jaden topped off his quirky new look with a set of diamond grillz, which he actually pulled off with his outfit. Aside from his new makeover, Jaden looked dapper in a fitted light gray pinstripe Louis Vuitton suit, featuring a blazer with cool winged lapels and wrap-around detailing on side. Tucked into the fitted skinny leg trousers was a white graphic T-shirt with writing on it, as he accessorized with a thick black leather Louis Vuitton belt with a big gold LV symbol on the front, a pink chain necklace, layers of diamond bracelets, and cool chunky white sneakers with metallic gold soles.

Aside from Jaden’s hair makeover, there were a ton of other celebs in attendance at the cocktail party, who looked fabulous in their outfits. Millie Bobby Brown, 15, looked adorable in a high-waisted fuchsia peplum mini skirt with a white and black patterned bustier tucked in. The corset top featured a sweatheart neckline, which Millie covered up with a black leather bolero jacket. She accessorized with a massive black leather belt with a silver buckle around her tiny waist, black ankle-strap sandals with crystal heels, a white purse, and a cool futuristic hairstyle featuring a braid down the front of her head with silver accents.

Meanwhile, Hailee Steinfeld, 22, was also in attendance looking super edgy in a loose black and white patterned t-shirt dress which was super short, ending high up on her thighs. She added definition to the look when she cinched in her tiny wast with a thin chain belt, and threw on an oversized colorful patterned poofy windbreaker on top. She accessorized with high, black mid-calf socks, black pointy-toed pumps with a gold metal point, a tiny bedazzled purse, and super long, straight, sleek hair.

We loved everyone’s cool and edgy looks at the event, but Jaden’s was definitely the edgiest. Jaden’s look for the party wasn’t totally different from his most recent look, as he has been rocking pink hair for the past few months. However, before the event, he had been rocking light pink hair.