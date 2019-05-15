Millie Bobby Brown’s Mature Hair Makeover: See Her New Long Blonde Ombré Locks

Millie Bobby Brown looked virtually unrecognizable at the ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ premiere in Beijing, China on May 13, when she rocked new, super long blonde hair.

Millie Bobby Brown, 15, looked totally different at the premiere of Godzilla: King of the Monsters in Beijing, China on May 13, when the young actress stepped out on the carpet with new long hair and a full face of glam. Millie, who stars as Madison in the film, the daughter of scientist, Dr. Emma Russell, looked so beautiful and mature at the premiere. Millie ditched her short brunette bob for a super long blonde ombré hairstyle done by hair stylist, Adir Abergel. She threw her new long hair into a high ponytail, twisting the front pieces of her hair into a wrap around her hair tie, while the long ponytail was super thick and voluminous with flipped ends. Meanwhile, her makeup, done by Kelsey Deenihan, was equally as gorgeous and made her look super mature. Millie rocked bright pink eyeshadow which flowed into the blush on her cheeks, topping her glam off with a glossy pink lip. Aside from her gorgeous new glam, Millie looked stunning in an ethereal light pink Valentino Fall 2019 tulle gown with a scoop neckline and a ruffled bodice, while the rest of the dress flowed out into a poofy skirt, covered in bright floral organza and embellishments.

Since getting her new hair, Millie has been rocking her long blonde extensions ever since, and her look from May 14, is super shocking. Millie stepped out in China for another Godzilla press day when she rocked pin straight middle parted blonde hair that was angled and layered to frame her face. She topped her look off with a light pink matte shadow on her lids and a nude lip, as she wore a Sacai Official outfit featuring a black and white button down cropped blouse and high-waisted white pants.

Millie’s new long hair has completely transformed the young actresses, and she looks so much more mature, especially since her role as Eleven in Stranger Things. While Millie has had hair makeovers before, like her transition from her super short hair during Stranger Things season one, to her sleek shoulder length bob from season two, this new long hairstyle is definitely the most drastic.

We absolutely love Millie's long blonde hair and we think it is so crazy how much she has transformed in the past year, and how much she has matured with her new hairstyle.