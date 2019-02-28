Jaden Smith ‘Staying Out Of’ Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods’ Drama: He Refuses To Take Sides

Kylie Jenner, 21, and Jordyn Woods, 21, but don’t expect him to pick a team! “ Jaden is staying neutral in the feud between Jordyn [Woods] and Kylie Jenner,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, after Jordyn reportedly moved out of Kylie’s Calabasas estate. Jordyn allegedly made out with Tristan Thompson, 27, the ex-boyfriend and baby daddy of Kylie’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, on Feb. 17. As Jaden wasn’t at the house party where it reportedly went down, Jaden Smith , 20, may have introduced, 21, and, 21, but don’t expect him to pick a team! “is staying neutral in the feud betweenand,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells, after Jordyn reportedly moved out of Kylie’s Calabasas estate. Jordyn allegedly made out with, 27, the ex-boyfriend and baby daddy of Kylie’s older sister,, on Feb. 17. As Jaden wasn’t at the house party where it reportedly went down, the “Icon” rapper is remaining neutral since he’s “the kind of guy who strays away from drama and since this has nothing to do with him, he’s staying out of it.”

Jada Pinkett Smith, conducted Jordyn's first interview since the alleged scandal for Red Table Talk, which will air on March 1! But she's putting no pressure on her son to pick an allegiance. "Jada is also the kind of mom who encourages her kids to stay neutral in these kinds of situations, too, so even though the family as a whole are friends with the Woods', she wouldn't ask her kids ever to pick a side," our source explains. And those family ties date back to the very beginning of Jaden's life, as he met Jordyn "a few days" after he was born, as he wrote in an Instagram post from Oct. 2015! Their dads reportedly became friends in the '90s, as Will Smith was in the movie business and the late John Woods was a TV sound engineer.