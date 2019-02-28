Exclusive
Jaden Smith ‘Staying Out Of’ Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods’ Drama: He Refuses To Take Sides
Jaden Smith is remaining nonpartisan as BFFs Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods go their separate ways, at least for now! But our source says that if it came down to it, one family could ‘win’ the rapper’s ‘loyalty.’
Jaden Smith, 20, may have introduced Kylie Jenner, 21, and Jordyn Woods, 21, but don’t expect him to pick a team! “Jaden is staying neutral in the feud between Jordyn [Woods] and Kylie Jenner,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, after Jordyn reportedly moved out of Kylie’s Calabasas estate. Jordyn allegedly made out with Tristan Thompson, 27, the ex-boyfriend and baby daddy of Kylie’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, on Feb. 17. As Jaden wasn’t at the house party where it reportedly went down, the “Icon” rapper is remaining neutral since he’s “the kind of guy who strays away from drama and since this has nothing to do with him, he’s staying out of it.”
It may seem hard to “stay out of it” when Jaden’s mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, conducted Jordyn’s first interview since the alleged scandal for Red Table Talk, which will air on March 1! But she’s putting no pressure on her son to pick an allegiance. “Jada is also the kind of mom who encourages her kids to stay neutral in these kinds of situations, too, so even though the family as a whole are friends with the Woods’, she wouldn’t ask her kids ever to pick a side,” our source explains. And those family ties date back to the very beginning of Jaden’s life, as he met Jordyn “a few days” after he was born, as he wrote in an Instagram post from Oct. 2015! Their dads reportedly became friends in the ’90s, as Will Smith was in the movie business and the late John Woods was a TV sound engineer.
Even though Jaden is unbiased, he does hope for one outcome — a resolution! “Jaden would love to see Kylie and Jordyn fix this, but he’s made it clear he’s not getting involved at all,” our source adds. However, another source that spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife believes that one family would be powerful enough to break Jaden’s impartiality. “Jaden is definitely staying out of it as much as possible and hopefully completely, but if he was ever forced to pick a side the Kardashians would win his loyalty,” our second source claims! You see, Jaden also has an extensive history with Kylie, since they met in middle school. They were once even rumored to be dating in high school, speculation which they both denied.
For now, we’ll anxiously await the interview between Jordyn and Jaden’s mom. It’s going to be heavy, we’re hearing. “Jordyn will be telling her side of the story and give her excuses as to how and why it all happened with Tristan. It’s gonna be a calm interview, focused on certain points basically to make Jordyn look like the victim,” a Calabasas insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She even cries in the interview. Jordyn will cry, say, ‘I’m sorry about everything’ and explain how she wants her friendships with all the Kardashians back.”