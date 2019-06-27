Shannen Doherty & Jason Priestly Give ‘90210’ Fans All The Feels As Brenda & Brandon Reunite

If this is what we can expect with the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ reboot, then sign us up. Shannen Doherty reunited with her on-screen ‘twin,’ Jason Priestly, for an adorable photo.

“And just like that, the twins are back,” Shannen Doherty, 48, captioned a photo she uploaded to Instagram on June 26. In the shot, the Charmed star cuddled up with her “brother,” Jason Priestly, 49, on the set of the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, and the picture is guaranteed to hit fans right in the heart. Shannen and Jason portrayed siblings Brenda and Brandon Walsh, respectively, in the ‘90s series and it’s been twenty years since the first 90210 went off the air. This pic of adult Brandon and Brenda is wild because it shows just how much the Walsh twins have grown up since then.

Beverly Hills, 90210 initially followed the Walsh family as they dealt with the culture shock of moving from their home of Minnesota to the world of southern California. For ten seasons, fans watched as Brandon and Brenda made friends and fell in love with characters like Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth), Donna Martin (Tori Spelling), Dylan McKay (Luke Perry), Steve Sanders (Ian Ziering), David Silver (Brian Austin Green), Andrea Zuckerman (Gabrielle Carteris) and more. Those 90210 OGs — minus the late Luke Perry, sadly — will return in the upcoming reboot/revival, BH90210, which is set to premiere in August 2019.

“We’re not getting any younger, so I think now’s a good time [for the reboot],” Jennie Garth, 47, said when speaking EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about the gang’s return to 90210. “And everybody was drawn together by sort of a universal force and everybody’s desire and interest sort of peaked at the right time. And we came together as a cast, and we didn’t know how that would go over with everybody.”

“Tori [Spelling] and I had been working towards getting this project going for the last two years, sold it to CBS, partnered with FOX and got the rest of the cast on board,” Jennie added. “And it’s really become this great collaborative effort where everybody’s very invested and very proud, and we all want to make something different and to make something original and unique. And that is what this new iteration of 90210 will be.” Plus, OG 90210 fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as Jennie told HollywoodLife that this new show will ignore the CW’s 2008 attempt at rebooting the franchise, 90210. It ran for five seasons before getting axed in 2013.