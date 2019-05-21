Jennie Garth Says New ‘90210’ Series Will Ignore CW Reboot: We’ll ‘Pretend’ It ‘Never Happened’

The CW’s ‘90210’ reboot won’t be acknowledged in Fox’s forthcoming revival of the popular ’90s series, Jennie Garth told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Don’t even worry about watching The CW’s reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210 before tuning into Fox’s upcoming revival of the ’90s series, because Jennie Garth, 47, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re going to “pretend” it “never happened”. When we mentioned to Jennie that we had watched both series — both Fox’s original (1990-2000) and The CW’s new series (2008-2013) simply titled 90210, she was quick to say, “We don’t talk about that one.” Even though Jennie appeared in 20 episodes, she told us, “We’re just going to pretend like that never happened.”

“So should we just forget that Kelly and Dylan had a child and Kelly’s mom died?” we asked, referring to plotlines from the reboot that infuriated fans of the original series, and she said, “I think so. I think it’s best if we just let that go.” She continued, “I haven’t had anybody argue me on that yet. I never watched it. I was on a few episodes of it, as you said. But I don’t, yeah, we’re going to move away from that sort of image and go back to the original concept.” A video, which features Shannen Doherty‘s first scene with Jennie in the CW reboot, can be seen below.

As Fox previously revealed, the new show will be a 6-episode semi-revival and premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Furthermore, the cast will be playing heightened versions of themselves, with stories “inspired by their real lives and relationships.” Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty are all set to return alongside Jennie. Sadly, Luke Perry, who died on March 4 after suffering a stroke, won’t be a part of the reboot. The series was already in the works before his passing, and he hadn’t yet signed on to appear in it, but Tori previously expressed hope that Luke would make a few appearances on the show.

Jennie, who seemed super excited about the forthcoming revival of 90210, is also working with Kinder Joy and their new partnership with The Birthday Party Project — a non-profit organization that spreads joy by hosting monthly birthday parties for children living in homeless and transitional living facilities.