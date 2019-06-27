Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Pack On PDA At Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas’ Romantic Wedding Chateau

Romance is ‘in the air’ for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, as they clung to one another and took in the rolling vineyard views at the historic Château de Tourreau.

The French air is getting to Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 26. The married couple is in the most romantic country in the world ahead of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ second wedding, and the whole crew was seen pulling up to the lavish Château de Tourreau in Sarrains, France on June 27. While it has yet to be confirmed if this is the official weekend wedding venue, Priyanka and Nick are certainly taking advantage of their current accommodations.

A few hours after helping Sophie and Joe greet guests, Pri and Nick stepped out on one of the 18th century castle’s many balconies to take in the views of the rolling vineyards outside. They took one another’s hand and wrapped both their arms around one another, forming a PDA pose quite unlike one we’ve ever seen before. “It’s in the air.. ❤️,” Priyanka captioned the resulting photo, which captured their intimate balcony moment. However, they looked ready to celebrate, judging by their nighttime attire! Priyanka stepped out in a long dress with a pearly luster, while her husband stuck to his usual uniform in a button-down dress shirt, matching pants and loafers.

Before heading into France’s Provence region, Priyanka and Nick enjoyed the city of love’s sights since touching down in Paris on June 23. They cuddled on a romantic boat ride on June 24, while Nick topped off the monsieur aesthetic by puffing away on a cigar. Meanwhile, Priyanka kept up with Paris’ style aficionados in a $2,450 ruffled orange maxi dress from Markarian. Later that night, Priyanka made the world do a collective double take after stepping out in a platinum blonde wig to watch cabaret at the Crazy Horse club.

Amidst all the hustle and bustle of Sophie and Joe’s French wedding, mixed in with the Jonas Brothers’ new music, some may wonder when Nick and Priyanka will settle down and put family plans into action. Well, you may want to keep an eye on the last concert date for the JoBros’ Happiness Begins world tour (Feb. 22, 2020), based on the input of our source.

“For Priyanka and Nick, family is very important, and they actually want to have a few kids. And they want to start very soon. They will likely work on starting a family next year after the Jonas tour is completed,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. For now, let’s just enjoy all these amazing vacation outfits that Nick and Priyanka are throwing at us.