Jeremy Meeks Shares Rare Picture With His Son With Ex-Wife, 9, While In Monaco — See Photo

Now, there’s a sight you don’t see every day. ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks reunited with the son he had with Melissa Meeks, the woman he left for heiress Chloe Green, and the two boys took an adorable selfie together.

“Me and my Junior,” Jeremy Meeks, 35, captioned a June 25 Instagram photo of him and his son, Jeremy Meeks Jr., 9. The two were hanging out on a beach in Monaco when the “Hot Felon” decided to take a selfie with his mini-me. While father-son pictures are usually no big deal, it’s rare that Jeremy is seen with his “junior.” Why? The boy is the child Jeremy Sr. had with Melissa Meeks, the woman he was still legally married to when he was first spotted making out with Top Shot heiress Chloe Green, 28, two years ago. There was a lot of bad blood after that breakup, but somehow, Jeremy and Melissa found a way to put their feelings aside for the sake of their kid. “Melissa, Jeremy, and Chloe are all co-parenting and getting along,” Melissa’s rep told HollywoodLife back in August 2018. Perhaps this new pic means that there are more father-son adventures in Jeremy’s future?

Will Chloe be joining the Jeremys (Jeremies?) on those trips? She and Jeremy Sr. have reportedly been dealing with relationship issues for the past five months. In February, the “Billionairess” was seen without her engagement ring after a reported “tearful bust-up” with Jeremy at the Cavalli Club in Dubai. Following that alleged tear-stained fallout, Jeremy was spotted shopping in Los Angeles without her. When the paparazzi caught up with Jeremy, he denied that he and Chloe had called it quits. “Of course, we’re still together.”

Jeremy squashed the breakup rumors even more on March 2 when he wished Chloe a Happy Birthday. “To the love my LIFE… You are the most amazing person I’ve ever met, and I’m so blessed to have you in my life,” he wrote, “and there’s NO ONE else I’d rather spend the rest of my life with.” Still, those rumors continued to fly, especially after Jeremy was spotted looking “cozy” with Romanian model Andreea Sasu on the red carpet of The Dead Don’t Die red carpet premiere in Cannes.

The “Hot Felon” put down that speculation shortly afterward by sharing a picture of him and Chloe, both apparently topless, getting cozy on a riverbed. “We are still very much in love lol,” he captioned the May 14 Instagram post. Since then, things have been relatively quiet, which is good news for Jeremy. He and Chloe welcomed a boy, Jayden Meeks-Green, in May 2018, and a legal expert EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Jeremy’s criminal past could lead to custody issues if the couple were to actually split up.