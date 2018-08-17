Melissa Meeks Misses Son Jeremy Jr. ‘Every Day’ — Seeing Pics Of Him & Chloe Green Cuts Like A Knife

Melissa Meeks is hurt by pics of Jeremy Jr. hanging with Chloe Green on a yacht! A source close to Melissa told HL EXCLUSIVELY why she’s worried!

Pictures surfaced of Jeremy Meeks, Chloe Green, their newborn Jayden, and the Hot Felon’s son Jeremy Jr. enjoying all the luxury of a huge yacht off the coast of Turkey on Aug. 14 — but how does Jeremy Sr.’s ex-wife Melissa Meeks feel about the time her son is spending with Chloe? A source close to Melissa told us EXCLUSIVELY how “tough” it is seeing pics of Jeremy Jr. with her, especially after Jeremy was given primary custody of their son. “Melissa misses Jeremy Jr. every day,” our source said. “She speaks to him and Facetimes with him, but it’s not the same as being with him, and it’s difficult with the time difference, as he’s usually in a rush to go somewhere or do something when she calls. It’s really tough having to see photos of her son hanging out on a huge fancy yacht with Chloe and her family.”

When it comes down to it, all the pictures of Jeremy Jr. having fun with her ex-husband’s fiancee hurts. “It cuts like a knife, but Melissa has to just swallow her personal feelings, and get on with things as best she can,” our source went on to say. “Melissa knows that Jeremy Jr. is having the time of his life right now, and she knows that he is going to get the best opportunity in life that he can education wise.”

The bottom line? Melissa hopes Jeremy Jr. stays exactly who he is. “But she just hopes that he will be the same kid when he comes back to visit with her, and that he won’t be spoiled by living this crazy ultra rich lifestyle,” our source added. “She’s already lost one man to Chloe, she doesn’t want to lose another.”