Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Will ‘Work On Starting A Family’ After Jonas Brothers Tour Wraps

Don’t expect Priyanka Chopra to flaunt a baby bump anytime soon. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Nick Jonas wants to wrap up the Jonas Brother reunion before dedicating his ‘full attention’ to becoming a dad.

Set a calendar alert for Feb. 22, 2020. That’s (currently) the last date on the Jonas Brothers’ “Happiness Begins” world tour. Once that globetrotting adventure ends, a new adventure for Nick Jonas will begin — fatherhood! The 26-year-old singer and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, 36, are eager to start a family but as a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, it’s going to be a while before there’s a bun in Priyanka’s oven. “For Priyanka and Nick, family is very important, and they actually want to have a few kids. And they want to start very soon.”

“They will likely work on starting a family next year after the Jonas tour is completed,” the insider tells HollywoodLife while explaining how Nick doesn’t want any other distractions going on while he and Priyanka make a baby. “Nick wants to be there for Priyanka the whole way, so that can only happen when he isn’t on the road. Of course, they will hang out on tour, but Nick would like to have his full attention on Priyanka and be there for their kid as much as possible. When Nick becomes a father, he is going to put his full attention towards that. He can’t wait to start a family with Priyanka, as they talk about it all the time.”

Since Nick and Priyanka haven’t been married for more than six months, perhaps waiting until they’re at least one year into the marriage is a good idea? On the one-year anniversary of their first date – May 25, 2019, for those keeping track – Nick wrote a lovely message to his now-wife. “One year ago today, I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far,” Nic wrote online. “I am honored to be your husband. I love you.”

Nick and Priyanka’s romance was on full display ahead of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s French wedding. Nick and Priyanka went on a romantic boat ride on the Seine on June 24, and the “Jealous” singer shared a snap from the excursion. “The city of love,” he captioned the picture of Priyanka leaning against his chest while he had his arm wrapped around her.