Tiger Woods’ Ex Elin Nordegren, 39, Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Playing Golf With BF Jordan Cameron

For the first time ever, Elin Nordegren was pictured with the rumored father of her child, former NFL star Jordan Cameron! Ironically, they were filmed playing Tiger Woods’ game.

Nearly a decade after divorcing the golfing legend Tiger Woods, 43, Swedish model Elin Nordegren, 39, hasn’t lost her love of the game — even while pregnant. In an ironic twist, she was filmed on a Los Angeles golf course — as you can watch here — with former Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins player Jordan Cameron, 30, on June 21. Yes, that’s the same man behind all those rumors! Headlines have only linked Elin and Jordan together since June 13, the day multiple outlets reported that they were both dating and expecting a child together. Before that, the only heads-up fans received was a photo of Elin sporting a surprise baby bump at her 10-year-old son Charlie’s flag football game on June 7.

Elin and Jordan have yet to confirm the relationship themselves, but they were quite buddy-buddy on the green. They were pictured giving one another a firm high-five, as you can see in these photos. Jordan played the role of golf caddie due to Elin’s baby bump, but that didn’t stop the blonde beauty from grabbing a club and taking a swing at the ball. Can we just talk about how impressive that is, considering she’s, you know, pregnant?

There are conflicting reports about how long Elin and Jordan have been dating. “They’ve been dating for over a year. They met through mutual friends in Florida,” one source told Radar Online, which also claimed that Jordan moved into Elin’s $49 million mansion earlier in 2019.

This will be Elin’s third child, as she shares Charlie and an 11-year-old daughter, Sam, with Tiger. The five-time Masters champion split from Elin in 2009, and he later made a public apology for cheating on her with multiple women. Despite a rocky end to a nearly six-year marriage, Tiger revealed that Elin is one of his “best friends” during an Oct. 2016 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The golfing pro is now dating Erica Herman, a former manager of one of his Florida relationships.