Yung Miami Flaunts Baby Bump During Steamy ‘Act Up’ BET Awards Performance

Yung Miami just slayed the BET Awards for two. The very pregnant City Girls rapper didn’t let her baby bump from briefly lighting the stage on fire with a sizzling performance!

Less than two weeks after announcing that she was expecting, Yung Miami, 25, made quite the splash at the 2019 BET Awards. The City Girls member appeared during the June 23 event at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and proved why she is one of the fastest rising stars in hip hop. With a bun in her oven and a mic in her hand, Yung Miami hit the stages, performing City Girls’ “Act Up.” The performance was so sexy that literal steam shot up afterward. What’s really amazing is that Yung Miami kept it hot while showing off her growing baby bump.

While her black outfit didn’t bare her stomach, her bump was impossible not to notice. What fans also saw is that Yung Miami was hardly on stage. After spitting a few bars, the BET Awards had her finish and give the stage over to Lil Baby. He got to do two songs — “Pure Cocaine” and “Close Friends” — while she barely got one in, which left some fans confused. “Yung Miami performance was over before I even finished my tweet,” one said.

So, does this count as Yung Miami’s unborn child’s first time at the BET Awards? Miami, born Caresha Brownlee, announced that she was expecting on June 11 with a passionate Instagram post. “I’ve been going back and forth to share this moment with my fans. But on MY TERMS! I want this journey to be nothing but positive going forward, and I wanted to share this with y’all,” she wrote. “No one knows what is best for me but GOD, and this was just his timing for me. … Pregnancy is a beautiful thing and life-changing, so I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for the City Girls! And for the record JT has nothing to do with me being pregnant she is so supportive and can’t wait for our newest addition!”

I thought Yung Miami and Lil Baby was gonna perform together? That performance was soo weird lol — Jazz 👑 (@TheRadiantRebel) June 24, 2019

Amid speculation that her boyfriend and producer, 808 Mafia rapper Southside (born Joshua Luellen, 30) was the father, he confirmed the paternity with an Instagram Video on June 13, according to BET. In the clip, Southside is seen talking to his child, who he implies is a girl, through Yung Miami’s stomach. “She really be movin’ when I talk. I [can’t] wait for her to get here so she [can] meet her brothers and sisters,” Southside captioned the clip. “I’m not good with expressing myself, but I’m so excited that I’m having another queen.”

So, it seems there’s another member of City Girls on the way. The Miami rap duo, featuring Yung Miami and JT, 27, began making waves for themselves in 2017. They experienced their breakout the following year with the release of their Period mixtape and their debut studio album, Girlcode. The latter featured guest appearances by Cardi B, Lil Baby, and Jacquees. 2018 was also a banner year for City Girls because they lent their vocals to Drake’s massive, inescapable hit, “In My Feelings.” Yung Miami even appeared in the music video. Sadly, JT couldn’t make it because…she was behind bars.

JT, born Jatavia Johnson, reportedly turned herself into the authorities at the end of June 2018 over fraudulent credit card charges. “Did more than I thought I could imagine in this short period of time out on bond,” she wrote in an Instagram post before she went to jail, according to XXL. “Now it’s time for me to knock this down and come back strong forever.” She began serving a two-year prison sentence and is expected to be out in March 2020.