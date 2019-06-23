The Obama family summer vacation has moved from the south of France to Italy’s Lake Como, where the former first family is being hosted by George Clooney at his lakeside mansion.

The Obama family continues to have the best summer vacation ever, as now they’re in Italy and the guests of George Clooney and wife Amal at their Villa Oleandra mansion on Lake Como. 57-year-old former president Barack Obama was seen getting off a boat near the estate along with the 58-year-old actor. They were both wearing suits minus ties instead of casual vacation wear so they meant business of some kind. The Oscar winner was a staunch supporter of Obama during his eight years in office so the two are good friends.

Barack and wife Michelle, 55, were scheduled to attend a charity dinner for The Clooney Foundation for Justice to that could have explained the wardrobe choice, or maybe they were just pulling up via a boat to a fancy restaurant. In the June 23 photo, George is seen walking on a colorful red and blue bridge from the dock to the land in a light grey suit, trailing the former POTUS who chose a dark grey suit and a light blue shirt.

The first family jetted from Provence to Milan then headed to Lake Como the day prior. They spent the past week in the south of France, starting in Avignon on June 16, where the former POTUS was joined by daughters Sasha, 18, and Malia, 20, for a tour of the Palais des Papes, which was the seat of Western Christianity in the 14th century. It was the perfect Father’s Day outing for Barack to spend some quality sightseeing time with his girls.

The family then hit up a vineyard tour and went on hikes above the hilltop village of Gordes on June 18. They’ve dined at several Michelin starred restaurants along the way, including a June 21 stop in Eze, France. The entire Obama family headed out to lunch to the 2 Michelin-starred La Chèvre d’Or restaurant with U2 frontman Bono, 59, and guitarist The Edge, 57, so George isn’t the only famous face that they’ve been hanging out with during the trip. All three men were strong supporters of Obama during his eight years as president and remain good pals.