Kate Beckinsale Reveals Fit Figure At 45 In Sports Bra & Sheer Leggings In LA – See Pics

Kate Beckinsale looked gorgeous in her most recent workout outfit comprised of sheer leggings, a sports bra, and a white jacket.

Kate Beckinsale, 45, showed off her fit body and cute athleisure while out and about in Los Angeles yesterday. The British actress rocked a black-and-white sports bra, paired with high-waisted black mesh Nike leggings, and a zip-up white jacket. She held a black quilted backpack as she walked and wore black high heel booties with her sporty look.

Kate had her hair up in a loose bun and had on black wayfarer sunglasses on the sunny day. Kate has been seen often out and about in workout gear, looking decades younger than she is. A source close to Kate EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife how the star maintains such beautiful, young-looking skin. “Kate did one thing that was extremely smart when she was younger, she protected her skin and never allowed herself to get sun burned nearly ever,” our insider revealed.

“Plus she also drinks an amazing amount of water, she is always keeping hydrated,” the source continued. “Simple things like that and always working out and maintaining a routine of running and doing the normal things people do in the gym by using light weights and crunches and push ups has really continuously kept her in shape. Plus she is blessed with incredible genes and that is something none of us can control and only only hope for.”

Another source added, “Kate is obsessed with looking and feeling younger which is why she hangs out with younger men. It makes her feel youthful. She’s constantly asking her teenage daughter for beauty tips, too. Kate is full of energy and passion and works out about 5-6 times a week doing all kinds of cardio and Pilates to keep toned. She likes to feel young and hip.”

She definitely looks young and hip! We can’t wait to see what kind of outfit Kate wears for her workout next.