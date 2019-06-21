See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Fit Figure At 45 In Sports Bra & Sheer Leggings In LA – See Pics

Kate Beckinsale
SplashNews
Kate Beckinsale 50th Annual NAACP Image Awards, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Mar 2019 Wearing Julien Macdonald Same Outfit as catwalk model Izabel Goulart *9881279ak
English actress Kate Beckinsale is seen in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Kate Beckinsale Ref: SPL5099320 200619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Kate Beckinsale leaves retailer Malia Mills at the Brentwood country Market donning a cropped Tank that reads, "Spiritual Gangster." The actress is in amazing shape showcasing her toned abs! Pictured: Kate Beckinsale BACKGRID USA 14 JUNE 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kate Beckinsale in the front rowMoschino Show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Kate Beckinsale looked gorgeous in her most recent workout outfit comprised of sheer leggings, a sports bra, and a white jacket.

Kate Beckinsale, 45, showed off her fit body and cute athleisure while out and about in Los Angeles yesterday. The British actress rocked a black-and-white sports bra, paired with high-waisted black mesh Nike leggings, and a zip-up white jacket. She held a black quilted backpack as she walked and wore black high heel booties with her sporty look.

Kate had her hair up in a loose bun and had on black wayfarer sunglasses on the sunny day. Kate has been seen often out and about in workout gear, looking decades younger than she is. A source close to Kate EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife how the star maintains such beautiful, young-looking skin. “Kate did one thing that was extremely smart when she was younger, she protected her skin and never allowed herself to get sun burned nearly ever,” our insider revealed.

“Plus she also drinks an amazing amount of water, she is always keeping hydrated,” the source continued. “Simple things like that and always working out and maintaining a routine of running and doing the normal things people do in the gym by using light weights and crunches and push ups has really continuously kept her in shape. Plus she is blessed with incredible genes and that is something none of us can control and only only hope for.”

SplashNews

Another source added, “Kate is obsessed with looking and feeling younger which is why she hangs out with younger men. It makes her feel youthful. She’s constantly asking her teenage daughter for beauty tips, too. Kate is full of energy and passion and works out about 5-6 times a week doing all kinds of cardio and Pilates to keep toned. She likes to feel young and hip.”

She definitely looks young and hip! We can’t wait to see what kind of outfit Kate wears for her workout next.