Kate Beckinsale turned heads on June 14 when she stepped out in Brentwood, CA while showing off her gorgeous body in a flattering white Spiritual Gangster sports bra and black and white leggings with knee-high boots.

Kate Beckinsale, 45, was an incredible sight to see on June 14 when she took to the Brentwood, CA streets and flaunted her toned physique. The English actress is known for looking half her age and she definitely proved it when she strutted her stuff in a white Spiritual Gangster sports bra, black and white leggings and black heeled thigh-high boots. She topped the look off with some shades and an up-do as her toned abs were on display. The Serendipity star seemed to be enjoying some shopping during the outing as she held onto some bags during her eye-catching stroll.

This isn’t the first time Kate’s made a lasting impression for showing off her dynamite figure. She recently showed off her abs in a different setting when she attended L.A. Pride on June 9 in a black crop top and matching pencil skirt made of latex. She had fun at the popular parade as she also rocked Gucci sunglasses with beautiful rhinestones!

When the talented beauty isn’t sharing incredible looks, she’s sharing emotional content on social media. She took to Instagram on June 15 to share a photo from her childhood that helped her remember her late father for this year’s Father’s Day. In the pic, she can be seen as a child standing with her mother at her father’s celebration of a life. She used the caption for the post to comfort others who lost their fathers. “Big hugs to everyone who feels like sh*t as this lovely holiday comes around. You may not be able to buy a card,” she wrote. “You’re in the Dead Fathers Club that none of us wanted to join and yet here we all are. I’m glad we have each other. Love to all xx”

We can’t wait to see more pics of Kate looking awesome whenever she decides to strut her stuff once again. It’s becoming a regular occurrence and we love it!