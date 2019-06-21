Ben Simmons ‘Likes’ Ex Kendall Jenner’s Sexy New Instagram Pic 1 Month After Split

It looks like Ben Simmons still has some feelings for Kendall Jenner despite their split in May. He’s been cruising around her Instagram and liked a pic where she showed off her long legs.

With his NBA career on a summer break, Ben Simmons has time on his hands and it looks like he’s using it to gaze at off-again girlfriend Kendall Jenner. The 23-year-old posted this photo of herself in front of the Proactiv Paint Positivity mural in Brooklyn where she wore a short neon green jacket that showed of her bare long model legs. While she didn’t allow any comments on the June 20 pic, it got over 1.5 million likes and among those was Ben! The two didn’t have a dramatic and messy split, so it’s sweet that not only is he still following her on IG, Ben’s openly liking her posts.

Kendall was at work today in Brooklyn as a brand ambassador for the acne-fighting cream Proactiv. As part of Acne Awareness Month on her post that Ben liked she wrote “Acne isn’t just about what happens on the surface of your face. During #AcneAwarenessMonth, @Proactiv is working to bring awareness to the emotional impact that acne can have of teens and young adults.” Kendall had suffered from terrible acne as a teen and has revealed many times how much emotional pain it caused her.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Ben was devastated when his Philadelphia 76ers suffered a crushing game seven playoff knockout loss to the Toronto Raptors on May 12, as Toronto then went on to win the NBA championship over the Golden State Warriors. For that reason he wants to focus on his game instead of romance over the summer. “Ben wants to get better at basketball personally and as a team and he knows that he will be unable to devote the time a relationship needs when he is worried all about basketball. This upcoming year is a big contract year for Ben, he will be looking to sign a huge lucrative deal and he wants to show his team the devotion he has for them and not be in the news for all the wrong reasons,” a source close to the 22-year-old told us.

“Its not something that is for sure permanent. For time being they are going to live separate lives and see if absence makes the heart grow fonder or not. There wasn’t a big blow out or anything like that and there is a great chance they could get back together in the future but right now it was just something that wasn’t going to work and luckily they both are mature enough to realize that,” our insider added about Ben and Kendall.