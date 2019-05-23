Ben Simmons & Kendall Jenner: Why Their Split Had More To Do With Him Than Her

Kendall Jenner is single for the summer. She and Ben Simmons are over and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why he’s the reason for their split.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have ended their relationship and it has everything to do with his career — and his recent NBA championship loss — says a source close to the Philadelphia 76ers player. ”For Ben to lose in the playoffs and especially the way they did with a buzzer beater shot was gut wrenching. The team and Ben had so much riding on this year to be an amazing championship caliber year that since it ended the way it did really gutted everyone. Ben knew he wasn’t going to be a good person to be around with this summer since it really is going to stay with him and haunt him for awhile,” a source close to Ben told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Instead of spending the summer living the good life with Kendall — like he did last year — our source says Ben plans to buckle down and focus on his ball game. “Ben wants to get better at basketball personally and as a team and he knows that he will be unable to devote the time a relationship needs when he is worried all about basketball. This upcoming year is a big contract year for Ben, he will be looking to sign a huge lucrative deal and he wants to show his team the devotion he has for them and not be in the news for all the wrong reasons.”

Kendall’s career, which is just as busy as Ben’s, was also a factor in the split says our source. “The schedules that Ben and Kendall have also didn’t really help their relationship status so they both mutually decided that it would be best to take a break from each other.”

But fans of the couple shouldn’t totally despair — there’s still room for a reconciliation. “Its not something that is for sure permanent. For time being they are going to live separate lives and see if absence makes the heart grow fonder or not. There wasn’t a big blow out or anything like that and there is a great chance they could get back together in the future but right now it was just something that wasn’t going to work and luckily they both are mature enough to realize that.”