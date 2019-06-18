Lamar Odom Felt ‘So Good’ After Khloe Congratulated Him On Book Success: ‘It Surprised Him’

Khloe Kardashian gave a public show of support to ex Lamar Odom following his book release, & HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned how it made him feel.

As Lamar Odom, 39, basks in the success of his best-selling book, Darkness To Light, he’s also basking in praise from his ex, Khloe Kardashian, 34. Following Khloe’s sweet remarks about his memoir, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned how much the support from Koko meant to the former athlete. “Lamar was so happy and excited to see that Khloe congratulated him on his book so publicly,” a source tells us. “Lamar was really, really nervous to see how the Kardashians would respond to his book coming out, but it made him feel so good for Khloe to put that out there. He never wanted them to feel disrespected and he was hoping his book release would make them reach out, and he’s so happy to see how well it has been received by Khloe. It honestly surprised him that she did that, but he’s so happy to be back in her good graces. It made his day to see that and gives him hope that maybe they can see each other in person soon. He’s in a really great place, so that would be the icing on the cake for him.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Lamar’s rep for comment.

It was on a June 14 Instagram post that Khloe took to the comments with her support. After Lamar’s memoir officially made it onto the New York Times Best Sellers book list, she was sure to congratulate him. “Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining,” Khloé commented on Lamar’s Instagram pic in honor of his massive accomplishment. Lamar’s book first hit shelves in March of 2019.

Lamar’s tell-all book delved deep into the most intimate details of his personal life. Not only does it touch upon his whirlwind romance with the Kardashian, but sheds light on his basketball career and his bout with drugs and alcohol. The former NBA’er stopped by HollywoodLife following the release to share even more details about his darkest days and what he would have done differently. “Oh man, I wouldn’t get high,” Lamar said, explaining what he wishes he could change while married to Khloe. “I think that would’ve helped out our relationship a lot.” He went on to explain the endless gratitude he has for his ex. “When I came out of that coma, I wish I knew how to express empathy,” Lamar admitted, noting that he attempted to communicate with Khloe that he wanted to be with her despite their ongoing divorce. “I didn’t really know how to express myself. Like I didn’t even know the steps to take. I was just learning how to walk and talk again. So I couldn’t even express the gratitude and admiration I had for her at that point,” he shared.

Khloé and Lamar wed in 2009 after dating for just one month. The two experienced a roller coaster marriage, with Lamar battling his drug addiction during their time together. They officially divorced in 2016.