Khloe Kardashian Congratulates Ex Lamar Odom On His New Book: ‘Keep Shining’

Khloé Kardashian showed support for her ex-husband in the sweetest way after the success of his memoir, ‘Darkness To Light,’ which came out on May 28.

While Khloé Kardashian, 34, and Lamar Odom, 39, once dealt with a whole lot of drama in their relationship, her latest message on his Instagram post proved that it’s all water under the bridge now. Lamar shared a post on the social media app on June 14 that his new memoir, “Darkness To Light,” has officially made it onto the New York Times Best Sellers book list. “Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining,” Khloé commented on Lamar’s Instagram pic in honor of his massive accomplishment. Lamar wrote a lengthy caption for his post. “It took a lot of courage for me to get so raw and candid with you all but I wanted you guys to get MY true story,” he said.

Khloé and Lamar wed in 2009 after dating each other for one month. The two experienced a roller coaster marriage, with Lamar battling his drug addiction during their time together. In 2016, the two were going through their divorce when Lamar went into a drug-related coma, and Khloé was by his side when he woke up. Lamar recently EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that getting back together with Khloé, after she’s newly single from her split with Tristan Thompson, 28, would “be totally up to her” and that the door is “totally open” for him.

“The love that I have, I don’t think it’ll ever diminish,” Lamar revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on his feelings for Khloé. “I married her after 30 days and when I woke up from out of the coma, she was wiping my backside. So, I don’t think that love will go anywhere.”

Looks like Khloé is proud of her ex-husband – but it’s yet to be determined if anything further will blossom for the two in the future. Regardless if they rekindle their relationship or not, we’re happy to see Khloé still showing Lamar support and love, even years after their marriage ended.