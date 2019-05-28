Lamar Odom Accuses Khloe Kardashian Of ‘Beating’ A Stripper In Explosive Memoir: She ‘Pounced’

Lamar Odom claims Khloe Kardashian’s security busted down his hotel room door at the Roosevelt in LA in 2012, where she began ‘dropping vicious blows’ on a stripper’s head. He alleges his ex-wife was joined by her mother, Kris Jenner in his new memoir.

Lamar Odom, 39, reveals many triumphant highs and deadly lows throughout his life in a new memoir, Darkness To Light, which is out on May 28. — He recalls one low time in-particular, when his then wife, Khloe Kardashian, 34, allegedly walked in on him in a hotel room full of “naked women everywhere” in 2012. The former NBA player details the incident, which he referred to as a “regular part” of his life (back then), as one of the turning points in Khloe’s “sleuthing” to discover his cheating ways.

“Infidelity had become a regular part of my life. I had broken my vows with Khloe so many times it’s just impossible for me to remember them all. Each time I was doing wrong and I knew it,” Lamar writes, adding how he didn’t know how Khloe stayed with him. “She couldn’t trust me at all. I couldn’t trust myself either. I’d always find some self-important way to justify my actions,” he explains. However, the reality star began to catch on.

“Khloe would get wise and become ever more vigilant in uncovering my cheating ways,” Lamar says. “She started checking my Black Card statements. She tracked my movements when she saw a charge pop up, usually a hotel or some kind of bottle service,” he adds, which led to the night of the alleged stripper attack.

“I had arranged for two strippers to meet me there for an indefinite stay,” Lamar recalled of his night at the legendary Hotel Roosevelt in Hollywood in 2012. “I reached out to my drug contact and had a nice little stash of weed that would last me a few days. When the girls showed up, they had their own supply, so we laid everything out on a coffee table in neat little piles,” he writes.

“Meanwhile, Khloe was frantically calling and texting me. She saw the charge and had a pretty good hunch what I was doing,” Lamar recalls, noting that he wasn’t aware of just how savvy Khloe had gotten with her investigative skills. “I wasn’t yet hip to her new sleuthing method, so the idea of her finding me was the last thing on my mind,” he admits.

Lamar recalls of that night: “The girls called other girls to come over to do blow and f–k and I didn’t mind at all. Around midnight I heard a pounding on the door. I got up and looked through the peephole, shocked to see Khloe, Kris Jenner and their security team in the hallway.”

As for how Khloe, Kris and their security received access to Lamar’s room? — “They had asked the front desk what room I was in because that information didn’t show up on the credit card statement. The front desk gave them a key card to my room,” he writes. “There were naked girls everywhere. Khloe opened the door and pounced on the first girl she saw. That’s when her security bulldozed the door and rushed into my den of iniquity.”

Lamar then paints a picture of what went down that night after the door opened: “Try to imagine the scene: Khloe’s beating the shit out of one of the girls who tried to protest. She’s dropping vicious blows all over the top of this girl’s head. Kris is screaming, and her security guard jumps in and pulls Khloe off the beaten stripper,” he writes. “Khloe tells me to gather up my things, and the guards quickly remove all traces of the drugs.” And, like straight out of a movie scene — “We sneak out of the back door of the Roosevelt and disappear into the night,” he concludes.

Lamar has been open about his toxic bout with drugs and alcohol. — A relationship that started at the age of 12 when his mother died from cancer. He’s said he “shook hands with death” when referring to the night he was found unconscious inside a Nevada brothel back in October 2015, while he was still married to Khloe. After a four-day bender, Lamar was rushed to the hospital where he was near death and spent four days in a coma.

Khloe and Lamar wed in 2009 after a quick one-month romance. They split in 2013. But, Khloe put the divorce on hold so she could care for Lamar after he was hospitalized. She was named his primary caretaker, which allowed her to make all financial and medical decisions for him. The pair eventually went through with the divorce, having completed the legal documents in December 2016.