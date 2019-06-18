Ashley Graham Rocks A Sexy Bodysuit & Tiny Hot Pants For ‘Allure’ Cover Shoot — See Pics

Ashley Graham looks drop-dead-gorgeous on the July 2019 cover of ‘Allure,’ as she rocks a revealing bodysuit & tiny little hot pants for the cover shoot!

Ashley Graham, 31, graced the July 2019 cover of Allure, where the gorgeous model stuns in a skintight bodysuit and cropped sweater, showing off her tanned legs. For the cover, Ashley looks super sexy in the outfit while rocking soaking wet hair and bright turquoise eyeshadow, using the ColorStay Looks Book Eye Shadow Palette in Player, that covers her entire lids. Throughout the shoot, Ashley rocks a bunch of seriously sexy looks throughout the shoot, including her cover outfit which sees the model rocking a colorful pink and blue chunky cropped Chanel sweater with flared, cut-out sleeves, on top of a sexy black Mara Hoffman swimsuit, which had high cut sides, showing off her toned legs. Another one of our favorite looks pictures Ashley in a blue, green, yellow and pink color-blocked ensemble. She donned a cropped short-sleeve Victor Glemaud top which was an attached sweater twin-set that ended just below her chest. She paired the top with the matching high-waisted hot pants, which were short-shorts that showed off most of her legs, and flaunted her taut tummy in this skin-baring look. Her third look for the photoshoot was a gorgeous silky red and black polka dot Zimmermann dress that had a plunging button-down neckline that showed off ample cleavage.

Aside from just looking flawless throughout the shoot, Ashley had a lot to say regarding power, her all-women business, changing the beauty industry, and so much more. Ashley, who started her own size-inclusive lingerie brand, Addition Elle, revealed what it’s like to work with an all-woman team, who help her manage her businesses, admitting, “I’m proud of it. I feel like a boss when I walk in — it’s me and my girls. I imagine the beginning of Entourage: We’re walking in slow motion; everyone’s hair is blowing. It’s like, ‘We’re here to own this s**t.'”

Ashley has always had a powerful voice when it comes to body-shaming and including women of all sizes in the fashion industry, and she revealed how she found her voice, “My body has always been treated as a thing and not mine. You’re the sexy girl. You’re the naked girl. Men are going to idolize your hourglass figure. It was always about what others thought about my body, until I gained a voice. Now I get to tell people what I think of my body.” Elaborating on how she found her voice and power, Ashley shared, “Women are actually paid more than the male models. I don’t know if there’s any other industry where women get paid more…. Now, as a model, you have a voice; you have a brain; they want to hear what your platform is and what you stand for.”

We loved Ashley’s cover shoot for the magazine and everything from her hair, done by Bob Recine, to her makeup, done by, James Kaliardos, was absolutely flawless and you can pick up the July issue when it officially hits newsstands on July 25.