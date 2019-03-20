Ashley Graham Flaunts Curves In Sexy Lace Lingerie For Sultry New Campaign — See Pics

Ashley Graham is not shy when it comes to showing off her gorgeous curves and her latest spring lingerie campaign might just be her sexiest one yet.

Another day, another lingerie campaign for Ashley Graham! The 31-year-old stars in the new spring campaign for the new Essentials range by Additional Elle, a plus-size lingerie brand. Ashley has starred in a ton of campaigns for the brand, but none have been nearly as sexy as this one, as she’s pictured sprawled out in just a bra and lacy underwear. In one photo, Ashley is in a black criss-cross bra and lace side panel underwear. She’s posed on her hands and knees while giving a sultry look to the camera, and in another pic she is laying back on a rattan chair with her legs spread and draped over the side.

Throughout the campaign, Ashley, who is completely makeup-free in the shoot, is pictured in a few different sexy sets, including the Micro Jersey Demi Cup Diva Bra with Lace, which features two thin criss-cross straps across the front, showing off ample cleavage. She pairs the bra with high-waisted satin underwear for the sexy look. Before slipping into sleepwear, Ashley shows off the backside of the lace underwear she wears throughout the campaign while sitting with her back to the camera as she looks over her shoulder. The entire back of the underwear is cutout and criss-crossed, showing off her bare butt cheeks through the undies. Ashley has no shame about it though, and proudly says, “I love lingerie that’s like me.. loud and proud and nothing to hide.”

Other photos from the shoot for the Canadian brand feature Ashley in silky two-piece pajama sets, lying on the floor and pulling up the tank top to show some more skin. Even though this is a continuation of Ashley’s partnership with the brand, she still manages to look sexier each time a new campaign is released. Jonathon Fitzgerald, President of Addition Elle said, “Addition Elle is thrilled to continue this collaboration with Ashley. Her body confidence message and international recognition are the perfect fit with Addition Elle’s messaging of inclusion and confidence.”

It seems like every other day there’s a new skin-baring campaign that Ashley is starring in. Just two months ago she released her Swimsuits For All collection campaign with Essentials where she showed off her iconic curvy figure in a slew of bathing suits ranging from cutout one-pieces to skimpy little bikinis. One thing that is refreshing about most of her campaigns is that she goes completely makeup-free and doesn’t retouch her photos — and still always looks amazing!