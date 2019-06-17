Taylor Swift dropped her new ‘You Need To Calm Down’ music video on June 17 & the singer looked gorgeous in two different sexy bikinis, showing off her insanely toned figure.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived! Taylor Swift, 29, released the music video for her hit new song, “You Need To Calm Down,” on Monday, June 17. Taylor looked stunning throughout the entire video in a slew of adorable outfits, but it was her two sexy bikinis that stole the show. The first bikini that Taylor rocks is a baby pink sequin two-piece featuring a Norma Kamali Bill Embellished Stretch-Tulle Halterneck Bikini Top with a completely cutout back. The bikini top showed off massive cleavage as it was a tiny bandeau top, while the Norma Kamali Bill Embellished Stretch-Tulle Bikini Briefs were high-waisted, highlighting her tiny waist. She showed off the back of her bikini with a massive tattoo on her backside, covered in black butterflies. On top of the sparkly little bikini, she threw on a fuchsia faux fur coat and heels and laid in the pool on a float. She accessorized her look with a cool retro pair of blue cat-eye sunglasses lined with diamond white flowers, dangly diamond Anabela Chan Love Heart Hoop Earrings, a retro updo and bright purple lipstick.

As for her second bikini, Taylor shows it off when the video pans across a bunch of people sun-tanning in yellow Adirondack chairs, as Taylor rocks a tiny yellow bikini featuring another tiny bandeau top and high-waisted bottoms, while sitting in the chair with a mirror reflector tanning her face. She accessorized her look with a pair of matching transparent yellow sunnies, red and green sky-high platform heels, a bold red lip, and here blonde hair down in retro curls.

Aside from her sexy bikini looks, Taylor rocked other fabulous outfits. She first opened up the music video in a silky light pink robe with lace detailing on the sleeves, showing off a sexy red pushup-bra underneath. Later on, she rocks a dark blue and red wig with a purple silk cowboy shirt tied in a knot and cropped at her waist. She paired the funky shirt with a pair of high-waisted yellow short shorts.

Taylor’s last look in the music video sees the singer in a giant foam french fries costume as she hugs Katy Perry, 34, who is dressed in a cheeseburger costume, concluded the video.