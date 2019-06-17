Porsha Williams Pouring ‘All Her Energy’ Into Caring For Baby Pilar Amid Dennis McKinley Cheating Rumors

Porsha Williams has a plan amid rumors that her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, was allegedly unfaithful — speculation that she still needs ‘time to process.’

Porsha Williams, 37, knows her priorities amid speculation that her fiancée Dennis McKinley, 42, allegedly cheated — and that means not feeding into the rumor mill. “Porsha is truly doing her absolute best just to take time to process all of the rumors that she has been hearing about Dennis for some time right now,” a source close to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She hasn’t even wanted to discuss it in detail with her closest friends, but rather just pour all her energy into baby PJ [Pilar Jhena] and focus on being a mommy.” Despite the unfavorable rumors, Porsha is actually quite pleased with what’s on her plate at the moment.

“She’s so happy to be working on her solo TV project and RHOA,” our source continues. On June 11, Porsha teased that she’s working on a “secret project” under a selfie with her mom, Diane! Even her RHOA co-stars Kandi Burruss, 43, and Kenya Moore, 48, “have been so instrumental to her” during this time. “They’re almost like big sisters to her and she so appreciates that,” our source explains. “Despite everything going on, this is truly the happiest time in her life despite everything going on. Porsha is really trying to process and figure out what’s best for her and PJ. There’s no time table on anything, everything is just day to day with how she feels.”

Porsha was even spotted in Los Angeles last week, and seemed “really happy,” “at ease and peace” and “very carefree,” our insider notes, who adds that the new mom even connected with The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo on set by coincidence! “[Caroline] was also out here working on a project, but they aren’t working together at all, they just happened to be at the same place filming two separate projects,” our source explains. “Porsha is working very, very hard on her own projects to get them off the ground and when PJ isn’t with her, she’s with her mom or her sister. That baby is so incredibly loved.”

For now, Porsha’s plan is “to raise her baby the absolute best and most loving way she knows how to,” our insider continues. “She knows Dennis is an amazing father and will always be there for she and PJ no matter what the future holds, she just doesn’t know what that is at this moment in time.” That reiterates the same confidence the Bravo star displayed when she finally addressed the cheating rumors at the American Black Film Festival in Miami on June 13. “What I will always do is make sure I protect family,” Porsha told the crowd, according to Essence. “He will always be my daughter’s father and I will absolutely love him forever. We absolutely go through our ups and downs together. And I still thank God for the blessing I claimed a year ago.”

Porsha sparked split rumors after fans noticed she was no longer following Dennis on Instagram on May 27 — and neither were her mother and sister, Lauren! However, Dennis earned back Porsha’s “follow” by May 29, and he denied the breakup rumors in an Instagram post on May 31. Dennis proposed to Porsha at the end of Sept. 2018, and they welcomed Pilar in April 2019.