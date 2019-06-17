Khloe Kardashian Looks Just Like Kylie Jenner As She Rocks New Long Bleach Blonde Locks – See Pics

Khloe Kardashian debuted a brand new hairstyle when she headed to Kanye West’s Sunday Service on June 16, with long bleach blonde hair, resembling sister, Kylie Jenner’s look!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, headed to Kanye West’s weekly Sunday Service on Father’s Day, June 16, in LA. Khloe ditched her platinum blonde sleek bob for a brand new hairstyle, opting for long and straight, bleach blonde locks. Khloe showed off her new look when she stepped out wearing a pair of dark-wash super high-waisted skinny jeans that were distressed and had gaping holes at the knees. She paired the jeans with a skintight gray bodysuit that showed off massive cleavage, throwing on a metallic gray oversized windbreaker on top, paired with white Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Sneakers. Khloe officially debuted her new hair on June 13, when she was out and about in LA wearing a pair of skintight, black Naked Wardrobe Feelin’ Tight Biker Shorts paired with a skintight black tank top featuring a scoop neckline that was insanely low, showing off ample cleavage. On top of her whole look she threw on a burgundy Balenciaga Opera Oversized Printed Shell Raincoat, a pair of Gucci Shield Gg0540S Sunglasses and Yeezy Wave Runner 700 Sneakers. She styled her long blonde hair in gorgeous beach waves, opting to part her hair in the middle, letting her hair flow into loose curls.

Although this wasn’t the debut of her new look, her straight bleach blonde hair reminded us a lot of her little sister, Kylie Jenner, 21. Kylie is known for always switching up her hair, but especially her bleach blonde straight locks from 2018. How can we ever forget Kylie’s long straight bleach blonde locks from the Adidas Originals x Kylie Jenner Falcon launch event in LA on September 6, 2018. Kylie opted to wear a skintight strapless black and white checkered mini dress that highlighter her famous curvy figure and showed off ample cleavage. While Khloe’s hair looked similar to Kylie’s, Kylie’s bright blonde hair for the occasion was much longer.

Not only does Khloe’s new long bleach blonde hair remind us of Kylie’s, she looks just like Kim did when she dyed her hair blonde. The Kardashian and Jenner sisters are constantly switching up their hairstyles and surprising us with new looks. Just recently, Kim and Kendall also chose to switch up their looks. Kim, 38, showed off a brand new bob haircut on May 28, when she stepped out in a pair of high-waisted Yeezy sweatpants and a tiny skintight tan crop top. Her hair was done by long-time hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who chopped off all of her long black hair to give her a sleek and straight cut that landed just ender her cheek bones. Before the cut, Kim had been rocking her hair down and parted in the middle, with loose beachy waves.

Kendall Jenner, 23, on the other hand, surprised everyone when she debuted bangs at the 2019 NBCUniversal Upfronts in NYC on May 13. The gorgeous supermodel opted for a major change when she debuted front bangs and a super high ponytail, paired with a skintight, strapless tan leather midi dress with a plunging slit on the side, showing off her long, lean legs, but the best part of her entire ensemble was her new fringe. Kendall pulled off the look perfectly as the bangs were blunt in the front, covering her entire forehead, while the rest of her hair was thrown back into a high ponytail, putting the bangs on full display.