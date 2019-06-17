Gabby Barrett Dishes On Plans For Kids With Cade Foehner & Reveals If They’ve Set A Wedding Date

We caught up with Gabby Barrett EXCLUSIVELY at the ARDYs for an update on her relationship with Cade Foehner, who she met on ‘American Idol’ in 2018. Plus, their plans for the future, scoop on her new music and more!

Gabby Barrett, 19, attended the Radio Disney ARDYs on June 16, but she was without her hunky fiance, Cade Foehner, 22, who she met and fell in love with on season 16 of American Idol, on the red carpet. Don’t start thinking there’s trouble in paradise between the two, though — Gabby told us EXCLUSIVELY at the event that she considers Cade her “one and only,” and gushed about how they’re “enjoying the engagement process” while he’s on tour and she’s working on putting out new music. “I have been on Pinterest a whole lot, but we don’t have a specific [wedding] date yet,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The singers got engaged in March 2019.

Of course, Gabby and Cade are still so young, but they’ve already started thinking about their future. “[Kids] will be a bit down the road. I would say quite a few years,” Gabby admitted. “I am hoping to make people happy and get some hits out there, and then look to having children. Music is first and foremost, and it is for [Cade], as well, so we are focusing on our careers and then we will plan on having a family later.” When it comes to her music, Gabby confirmed that she’s working on some “creative coolness,” including a cover of Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb,” as well as the release of her own new single “I Hope.”

Gabby finished in third place on her season of American Idol, so she’s the perfect person to offer advice to anyone coming off the most recent season of the show, including winner Laine Hardy, who was also at the ARDYs. “I’m sure he is extremely, extremely busy right now, so I would just tell him to keep working hard and don’t let it get to him,” Gabby revealed. “We get the privilege to live such an amazing life that many do not get the chance to live. I mean, he won American Idol — not many people get to do that. So enjoy everything!”

Clearly, Gabby and Cade both have a lot on their plates in the coming months, but they have a LOT to look forward to, as well!