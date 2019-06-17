See Pics
Hollywood Life

Cardi B’s Wardrobe Malfunction: Her Jumpsuit Rips In Half & She Performs In Bathrobe

cardi b
SplashNews
American rapper Cardi B performs in concert on day four of the Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival on June 16, 2019 in Manchester, Tennessee. Her costume starts splitting at the seams while she twerks. Pictured: Cardi B Ref: SPL5098383 160619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jennifer Lopez spotted wearing Spanx as she attends her twins graduation and Alex Rodriguez and ex Marc Anthony in Miami. Lopez wore shape wear under a revealing salmon colored Chanel dress as she made her way to the graduation ceremony of Max and Emme.Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Alex RodriguezRef: SPL5095986 050619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Amber Heard had a wardrobe malfunction on May 17, 2019 in Cannes, France. Pictured: Amber Heard Ref: SPL5090735 170519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Switzerland Rights View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Senior Editor

Things went wildly wrong when Cardi B’s jumpsuit ripped RIGHT down the middle of her backside during her performance at Bonnaroo on June 16. Luckily, she handled it like a pro!

Cardi B suffered quite an awkward wardrobe malfunction while giving a performance at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee on June 16. The rapper hit the stage in a beaded jumpsuit, which was multicolored and hugged all of her curves to perfection. However, at one point, she turned her back to the crowd to shake her booty, and revealed that the ensemble had ripped RIGHT on her butt crack! Of course, Cardi knows the show must go on, so she addressed the situation instead of ignoring it. “I just wanna let y’all know that my outfit ripped,” she admitted onstage.

After making the declaration, she ran off stage, only to return a few moments later in a new get-up — a bathrobe! “We gonna keep it moving, baby,” she urged the fans. “We gonna keep it sexy. I don’t know how in this f***ing robe, but we gonna do it”! In total, Cardi performed for about 45 minutes, singing her hits like “Money,” “I Like It” and “Bodak Yellow,” amongst others. She and her dancers lit up the stage as they kept the energy for the entire time, and the crowd went wild as they sang and danced along. Cardi wasn’t even a headliner at the event, but she drew quite an audience!

The Bonnaroo performance comes after Cardi was forced to cancel a few shows at the end of May while she recovered from getting plastic surgery. She had liposuction and a breast augmentation, and returned to work too quickly without giving herself proper time to heal, which led to side effects like swelling in her feet and stomach area.

cardi b
SplashNews

Since suffering these complications, Cardi has vowed never to get plastic surgery again, and took to Twitter to joke that she’ll now be working out so she doesn’t have to go under the knife to sculpt her body in the future. “I been working out for the past two weeks cause b**** I ain’t getting surgery again,” she wrote. “But let me tell you I haven’t gotten a headache ever since.” Well, there’s one plus side to it!